Mets begin 4-game series with the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (40-37, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (34-43, fifth in the NL East) New York;…

Chicago Cubs (40-37, third in the NL Central) vs. New York Mets (34-43, fifth in the NL East)

New York; Monday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Shota Imanaga (4-6, 4.26 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 84 strikeouts); Mets: Kodai Senga (0-5, 9.00 ERA, 1.88 WHIP, 28 strikeouts)

LINE: Cubs -119, Mets -102; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Mets open a four-game series at home against the Chicago Cubs on Monday.

New York has gone 18-18 in home games and 34-43 overall. The Mets have gone 18-6 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Chicago has a 40-37 record overall and a 17-20 record on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .337 on-base percentage, the third-best percentage in the majors.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Juan Soto leads the Mets with 17 home runs while slugging .575. Bo Bichette is 16 for 42 with three doubles, three home runs and 10 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Pete Crow-Armstrong has 12 doubles, four triples and 16 home runs while hitting .286 for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 9 for 41 with a double and two home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 5-5, .265 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

Cubs: 6-4, .272 batting average, 3.89 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Tyrone Taylor: 10-Day IL (hip), Jorge Polanco: 60-Day IL (wrist), Francisco Lindor: 10-Day IL (calf), Christian Scott: 15-Day IL (hip), Ronny Mauricio: 10-Day IL (thumb), Luis Robert: 60-Day IL (back), Justin Hagenman: 60-Day IL (rib), Clay Holmes: 60-Day IL (fibula), Reed Garrett: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tylor Megill: 60-Day IL (elbow), Dedniel Nunez: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cubs: Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Edward Cabrera: day-to-day (hand), Daniel Palencia: 15-Day IL (elbow), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Jameson Taillon: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow)

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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