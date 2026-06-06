Los Angeles faces Portland on 3-game home slide

Portland Fire (6-6, 0-2 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (4-6, 2-3 Western Conference) Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT…

Portland Fire (6-6, 0-2 Western Conference) at Los Angeles Sparks (4-6, 2-3 Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles Sparks aims to stop its three-game home slide with a victory over Portland Fire.

The Sparks have gone 2-3 against Western Conference teams. Los Angeles gives up 93.0 points and has been outscored by 4.3 points per game.

The Fire are 0-2 against Western Conference opponents. Portland has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Los Angeles makes 47.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.0 percentage points higher than Portland has allowed to its opponents (45.7%). Portland averages 82.1 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than the 93.0 Los Angeles allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 15 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Sparks. Kelsey Plum is averaging 26.9 points and 1.9 rebounds while shooting 59.5%.

Bridget Carleton is averaging 13.9 points and two steals for the Fire. Megan Gustafson is averaging 10.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sparks: 4-6, averaging 88.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 93.0 points per game.

Fire: 5-5, averaging 80.4 points, 28.1 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.0 points.

INJURIES: Sparks: None listed.

Fire: Karlie Samuelson: day to day (foot).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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