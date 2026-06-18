Liverpool signs Spain winger Victor Muñoz from Osasuna

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool signed Victor Muñoz from Osasuna for a reported 40 million euros ($46 million) on Thursday,…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool signed Victor Muñoz from Osasuna for a reported 40 million euros ($46 million) on Thursday, with the speedy Spain winger sealing the move while at the World Cup.

It is Liverpool’s first signing since the arrival of Andoni Iraola as manager, replacing Arne Slot, and is an attacking reinforcement needed following the departure of long-time star Mohamed Salah.

Liverpool said Muñoz signed a “long-term contract” after completing a medical at Spain’s World Cup base in Tennessee.

Muñoz went to the storied La Masia academy at Barcelona, the city of his birth, and later joined Real Madrid’s youth team.

He left Madrid in July 2025 to join Osasuna and made his first appearance for Spain in March.

The 22-year-old Muñoz enjoyed a breakout with Osasuna, scoring seven goals and providing five assists. He impressed with his speed and dribbling ability and earned a spot on a talent-packed Spain squad.

Muñoz was an unused substitute in Spain’s 0-0 draw with Cape Verde on Monday.

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