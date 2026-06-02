Liverpool great Dalglish reveals cancer diagnosis and says ‘treatment is going well’

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment. The 75-year-old Dalglish revealed the news in…

Liverpool great Kenny Dalglish has been diagnosed with cancer and is undergoing treatment.

The 75-year-old Dalglish revealed the news in a post on Instagram and said on Tuesday “the treatment is going well.”

“As ever, thank you to the wonderful medical staff who have shown incredible care and discretion, not just for me but for many, many others,” Dalglish wrote. “They are a credit to themselves.”

Dalglish said he didn’t want to go public with his diagnosis but inadvertently published the news on social media. It wasn’t immediately clear where he had done that.

“Ideally, this would have remained private because that’s the way it should be,” he wrote, “but my useless technology skills have forced my hand.”

Affectionately known as “King Kenny” by Liverpool’s adoring supporters, the former Scotland forward is widely regarded as the team’s greatest ever player.

He won five league championships and three European Cups with Liverpool from 1977-85.

Dalglish then became player-manager and led Liverpool to its first league-FA Cup double in the first season of his dual role and then to two more league titles, in 1988 and 1990.

He carried on playing until 1990 and retired at age 39 having scored 118 goals in more than 350 games for the club.

Dalglish quit abruptly as Liverpool manager midway through the 1990-91 season, mentally overwhelmed after being the club’s figurehead following the 1989 tragedy at Hillsborough Stadium — Britain’s worst sports disaster — which caused the deaths of 97 Liverpool fans.

He later led Blackburn to the Premier League title in 1995.

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