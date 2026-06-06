Lightning’s Andrei Vasilevskiy wins the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s best goaltender

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning has won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top…

NEW YORK (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning has won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goaltender.

The league announced the award Saturday. It is the second Vezina honor of Vasilevskiy’s career after he also won the award in the 2018-19 season.

The 31-year-old Russian was a runaway winner in voting by the league’s general managers. Vasilevskiy received 17 first-place votes among the 31 ballots cast.

Vasilevskiy led all goalies with 39 wins, going 39-15-14 to backstop Tampa Bay to a second-place finish in the Atlantic Division and a ninth consecutive playoff appearance.

With a 2.31 goals-against average and .912 save percentage, he ranked second to Colorado’s Scott Wedgewood in those categories but started 15 more games, 58 to 43.

The New York Islanders’ Ilya Sorokin was second, Boston’s Jeremy Swayman was third, Washington’s Logan Thompson fourth, Wedgewood fifth, Philadelphia’s Dan Vladar sixth, the New York Rangers’ Igor Shesterkin seventh and Dallas’ Jake Oettinger eighth.

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