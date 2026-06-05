Lee leads Giants against the Cubs after 4-hit performance

San Francisco Giants (25-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (33-30, fourth in the NL Central) Chicago; Friday,…

San Francisco Giants (25-38, fourth in the NL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (33-30, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (3-6, 4.45 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 59 strikeouts); Cubs: Edward Cabrera (0-0)

LINE: Cubs -165, Giants +139; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants play the Chicago Cubs after Jung Hoo Lee had four hits on Thursday in a 12-9 win over the Brewers.

Chicago has a 33-30 record overall and a 19-13 record in home games. The Cubs are 27-6 in games when they scored five or more runs.

San Francisco has gone 13-22 in road games and 25-38 overall. The Giants are 11-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Friday’s game is the first time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Busch has 12 doubles, two triples, six home runs and 36 RBIs for the Cubs. Ian Happ is 14 for 42 with six doubles and four home runs over the past 10 games.

Luis Arraez has a .325 batting average to lead the Giants, and has 12 doubles, four triples and two home runs. Lee is 19 for 29 with four RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 4-6, .252 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by two runs

Giants: 3-7, .301 batting average, 6.58 ERA, outscored by 16 runs

INJURIES: Cubs: Matt Shaw: 10-Day IL (back), Edward Cabrera: 15-Day IL (finger), Justin Steele: 60-Day IL (elbow), Christopher Austin: 60-Day IL (knee), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (tricep), Matthew Boyd: 15-Day IL (knee), Riley Martin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Porter Hodge: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cade Horton: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Matt Gage: 15-Day IL (knee), Joel Peguero: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (plantar fasciitis), Tyler Mahle: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Heliot Ramos: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Jared Oliva: 60-Day IL (wrist), Jose Butto: 60-Day IL (arm), Reiver Sanmartin: 60-Day IL (hip), Hayden Birdsong: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Rowan Wick: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.