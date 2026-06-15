Kodai Senga will return to Mets’ rotation on Tuesday after Christian Scott goes on IL

CINCINNATI (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga will be activated off the injured list on Tuesday and make…

CINCINNATI (AP) — New York Mets pitcher Kodai Senga will be activated off the injured list on Tuesday and make his first start since late April against the Cincinnati Reds.

Senga’s return to the rotation comes after right-hander Christian Scott was placed on the 15-day injured list Monday because of right hip impingement.

Scott and Senga both had bullpen sessions on Sunday. Manager Carlos Mendoza said Scott felt some discomfort after his last outing on June 11 against St. Louis, when the right-hander allowed four runs and three homers in 4 2/3 innings. Scott — 2-0 with a 3.10 ERA in nine starts — got treatment but still didn’t feel well after throwing his bullpen.

“We decided to send him for an MRI right away that showed the hip injury,” Mendoza said before Monday’s game. “He had a cortisol shot yesterday and is feeling a lot better already. So, we’re hoping this is a minimal stint on the IL.”

Senga — 0-4 with a 9.00 ERA in five starts this season — has been sidelined due to lumbar spine inflammation. He had a rehab outing last week for Class A Port St. Lucie and was likely to have another one before Scott’s injury.

“We’ve been saying that we wanted to see results. We had with his last outing but we were waiting for him to throw his bullpen yesterday and felt good today,” Mendoza said. “He’s ready to go. He’s telling us he feels 100%. He was ready to compete at the big league level. For him to be very vocal about it is a really good sign”

The Mets also moved first baseman and designated hitter Jorge Polanco (left Achilles bursitis) to the 60-day injured list. Polanco has been sidelined since April 15 due to a left Achilles injury. However, he experienced soreness in his left ankle while on a rehab assignment.

Right-hander Daniel Duarte was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse while right-handers Tobias Myers and Jonathan Pintaro were called up.

The Mets also claimed infielder Zack Short off waivers from Detroit. Short hit .167 in 23 games this season with the Tigers.

Mendoza also announced that right-hander Nolan McLean will get the start in Wednesday’s series finale.

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