Kimi Antonelli beats Max Verstappen to pole at Monaco Grand Prix

MONACO (AP) — Kimi Antonelli took pole position for Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix by just 0.043 of a second,…

MONACO (AP) — Kimi Antonelli took pole position for Formula 1’s Monaco Grand Prix by just 0.043 of a second, holding off a challenge from Ferrari and Red Bull to maintain Mercedes’ dominance Saturday.

Antonelli saved his best for last to beat Max Verstappen and ensure Mercedes keeps its run of qualifying on pole for each Grand Prix race this season. Lewis Hamilton was third for Ferrari.

Antonelli’s teammate and title rival George Russell was only sixth.

Qualifying is typically more important in Monaco than any other track on the F1 schedule because it is almost impossible to overtake on the narrow, twisty street circuit.

Mercedes has won all five Grand Prix races this season and standings leader Antonelli has won four in a row to lead by 43 points from Russell.

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