Kim Kardashian watches Lewis Hamilton claim 2nd place at the Monaco Grand Prix

MONACO (AP) — Kim Kardashian looked on as Lewis Hamilton placed second at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday. The…

MONACO (AP) — Kim Kardashian looked on as Lewis Hamilton placed second at the Monaco Grand Prix on Sunday.

The reality TV star and entrepreneur and the seven-time Formula 1 champion have been seen in public together at events in recent months, including the Super Bowl, though neither have commented in detail on any relationship.

Ferrari driver Hamilton was asked about having a “high-profile supporter” at the track after the race.

“It’s amazing to have her come this weekend and have the support,” he said in reply, also without giving any name. “With my friends, incredible turnout, just overall with people. I don’t really know what else to say. It’s amazing to have good people around you and good people supporting you, and she does that for me every day.”

Kardashian was at the track in Monaco through the weekend and was pictured wearing Ferrari team-branded headphones during Saturday’s qualifying session.

Hamilton blew a kiss from the podium after he received the second-place trophy, a result which matched his best in any Grand Prix race since he joined Ferrari ahead of the 2025 season.

___

AP auto racing: https://apnews.com/hub/auto-racing

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.