Kelsey Mitchell scores 26 as the Fever beat the Sparks 111-87

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points and the Indiana Fever thumped the Los Angeles Sparks 111-87 with two…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kelsey Mitchell scored 26 points and the Indiana Fever thumped the Los Angeles Sparks 111-87 with two of the league’s top scorers sidelined on Saturday night.

Caitlin Clark, averaging 21.2 points and 8.2 assists for Indiana (11-8), missed the game with a back injury but shouldn’t be sidelined for long according to coach Stephanie White.

Kelsey Plum, second in the league with a 23.9 points per game scoring average, is expected to miss at least four weeks for Los Angeles (8-10) with an injury to her left leg.

Nneka Ogwumike totaled 17 points and seven rebounds and Dearica Hamby scored 15 for the Sparks, who became the first team in league history to surrender 110-plus points in back-to-back games.

Mitchell made 9 of 13 shots — 4 of 6 from 3-point range — and all four of her free throws. She hit two 3-pointers and added a three-point play in the third quarter, scoring 13 to help Indiana up its lead to 33 before cruising to the finish.

Aliyah Boston scored 15 of her 17 points and grabbed all seven of her rebounds in the first half to help Indiana build a 57-37 advantage. Tyasha Harris — starting in place of Clark — scored 16, while Monique Billings added 15 points. The Fever shot 55.2% overall while making 10 of 19 from distance and 27 of 33 at the foul line.

Up next

Indiana: At Las Vegas Aces on July 5.

Los Angeles: Hosts the Seattle Storm on July 6.

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