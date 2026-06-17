Kansas’ Darryn Peterson is the headliner among top-flight 1-and-done guards in NBA draft

Darryn Peterson looked every bit like a possible No. 1 overall NBA draft pick as a Kansas freshman — when…

Darryn Peterson looked every bit like a possible No. 1 overall NBA draft pick as a Kansas freshman — when he was on the court.

The 6-foot-5, 199-pound combo guard averaged 20.2 points but missed 11 games with a variety of injuries and illnesses. He headlines a position featuring freshman top-10 prospects in Arkansas’ Darius Acuff Jr., Illinois’ Keaton Wagler, Louisville’s Mikel Brown Jr. and Houston’s Kingston Flemings.

Here’s a look at the some of the top guards entering Tuesday’s first round:

Darryn Peterson, Kansas

STRENGTHS: The scoring playmaker can attack off the dribble, in the halfcourt and in transition.

He shot 38.2% on 3-pointers, hitting six 3s in a win at Oklahoma State. He shot 82.6% at the foul line and got there often, logging six games with at least eight attempts — including one with 16 ( against TCU in the Big 12 Tournament ) and another with 15 (while scoring a season-high 32 points in an overtime comeback win in his first meeting with TCU ). He also averaged 4.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

CONCERNS: The frequent uncertainty about his day-to-day status is a variable NBA teams will evaluate. He had a full-body cramping issue requiring hospitalization before the season. Beyond missing time, he sometimes had limited minutes — even abruptly checking out of games — to create headaches despite the high-end talent.

There was at least a positive finish: he logged 37 minutes ( against Cal Baptist ) and 36 minutes ( against St. John’s ) in two NCAA Tournament games.

Darius Acuff Jr., Arkansas

STRENGTHS: Offense stands out for the 6-2, 186-pound freshman and first-team Associated Press All-American. He led the Razorbacks to their first Southeastern Conference Tournament title in 26 years and the Sweet 16.

Acuff ranked third nationally in scoring (23.5) and 14th in assists (6.4). He thrived as the ballhandler in pick-and-roll plays (rated “Excellent” in the 89th percentile by Synergy) and in isolation (rated “Very good” in the 74th percentile). He was electric in scoring a program freshman-record 49 points in a double-overtime loss at Alabama, along with posting 91 points and 12 3-pointers in three SEC Tournament wins.

CONCERNS: Defense is a significant question, including handling matchups against bigger guards.

Keaton Wagler, Illinois

STRENGTHS: The 6-5, 188-pound freshman went from a four-star recruit to second-team AP All-American in the Illini’s first Final Four trip in 21 years. He showed an all-around skillset with the size to play on or off the ball.

He averaged 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He shot 39.7% on 3s, including hitting nine 3s in a 46-point outburst against Purdue. He earned “Excellent” ratings from Synergy as the pick-and-roll ballhandler and with his jumper in off-the-dribble, catch-and-shoot and contested opportunities.

CONCERNS: He has a slim build that could cause him to struggle against stronger opponents and he lacks elite athleticism.

Mikel Brown Jr., Louisville

STRENGTHS: The Louisville freshman offers big scoring potential with good size (6-5, 180) after averaging 18.2 points and 4.7 assists. The highlight was his 45 points and 10 3-pointers in a blowout of N.C. State, breaking the Atlantic Coast Conference freshman scoring record set by 2025 No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.

CONCERNS: He’ll need time to add strength and grow into his frame. He also battled back issues that sidelined him for eight games at midseason and then resurfaced to sideline him for the last six, including two March Madness games.

Kingston Flemings, Houston

STRENGTHS: The 6-3, 183-pound freshman was a third-team AP All-American as a lead guard with potential to be disruptive defensively.

He averaged 16.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists while shooting 47.6% overall, 38.7% on 3s and 84.5% on free throws. He showed the ability to pressure teams in transition or off the bounce. He had a Cougars freshman-record 42 points in a loss to Texas Tech and finished with a nearly 3:1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

Flemings ranked in the top six among tested combine players in lane-agility time, shuttle run and three-quarter-court sprint.

CONCERNS: He’ll need to add strength to handle physical play, while shot mechanics have been discussed as an area needing refinement.

Others of note:

— BRAYDEN BURRIES: The 6-4, 215-pound freshman from Arizona is a combo guard with a sturdy frame and two-way potential. He’s a top-10 prospect who shot 39.1% from 3-point range and was fourth at the combine in standing vertical leap (35 inches).

— LABARON PHILON JR.: The 6-3, 176-pound sophomore from Alabama was a third-team AP All-American after averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists. The potential late-lottery prospect boosted his shooting efficiency (50.1% overall, 39.9% on 3s) while thriving as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls (94th percentile in Synergy).

— CAMERON CARR: The 6-5, 184-pound sophomore transferred from Tennessee to Baylor, averaging 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists. The first-round prospect ranked among combine leaders in standing vertical leap (second, 38 inches) and max vertical leap (third, 42.5).

— BENNETT STIRTZ: The 6-3, 186-pound point guard went from Division II to Drake to Iowa, leading the Hawkeyes to their first Elite Eight since 1987. The first-round prospect averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 assists and 1.4 steals. Synergy rated him as “Excellent” as the ballhandler in pick-and-rolls (91st percentile) and finishing at the rim (90th).

— DAILYN SWAIN: The 6-7, 211-pound wing transferred from Xavier to Texas, where he averaged 17.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists. The first-round prospect showed active hands by averaging 1.6 steals but shot just 29.3% on 3s through three seasons.

— CHRISTIAN ANDERSON: The 6-1, 180-pound sophomore from Texas Tech was a third-team AP All-American who averaged 18.5 points while ranking fifth nationally in assists (7.4). He’s a bit small but projects as a scoring playmaker who shot 40% on 3s over two seasons.

— EBUKA OKORIE: The four-star prospect was a surprise freshman star for Stanford, ranking seventh nationally in scoring (23.2) with a high of 40 points in a win against Georgia Tech. The first-round prospect is a bit undersized (6-1, 186) but had the burst to score in transition and the halfcourt.

— ISAIAH EVANS: The Duke sophomore is a late first-round prospect who can heat up outside after shooting 38% on 3s through two seasons, including a clutch winner to beat reigning national champion Florida. He needs to add strength to a 6-6, 186-pound frame.

— MELEEK THOMAS: The 6-3, 190-pound freshman from Arkansas is a late first-round prospect who averaged 15.6 points. He shot 47.9% from 3-point range after Christmas, a 25-game stretch spanning a run to the SEC Tournament title and the NCAA Sweet 16.

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