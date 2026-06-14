Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get New $15 Bonus for World Cup, MLB, UFC Freedom 250

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Set up a new account with Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and make $15 in trades on the World Cup, MLB and UFC Freedom 250 Sunday to win $15 in bonuses. Click here to start the registration process.

Whether you want to dive right into the opening round or plan ahead, this straightforward promotion can be applied to any of the upcoming World Cup matches as well as any other World Cup match happening this week. Kalshi should have something for every sports fan.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Delivers $15 Sign-Up Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $15 Sign-Up Bonus Bonus Last Verified On June 14, 2026

For new Kalshi customers looking to get in on the opening round of the World Cup, the current promo code unlocks a $15 sign-up bonus. Whether you want to trade on Japan facing the Netherlands, Ecuador challenging Ivory Coast, or Tunisia matching up against Sweden, this offer connects to the full slate of World Cup matchups taking place in round one. Traders can use the bonus on any of the upcoming group-stage fixtures, providing plenty of options to explore Kalshi’s unique prediction markets across multiple international soccer clashes. Additionally, users looking to diversify their portfolios can explore active prediction markets for both the NHL and MLB seasons directly on the platform.

To claim this offer, eligible new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $15 bonus will then be unlocked after the user has made $15 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Kalshi is available to play in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to create an account and start trading.

June 14 World Cup Matches: Win Probabilities

When trading on soccer through prediction markets, understanding the likelihood of all three potential outcomes—a home team win, a draw, or an away team win—is essential for making informed decisions. Below are the 3-way win probabilities for the upcoming slate of Round 1 World Cup matchups.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Germany Curacao 94% 5% 3% Netherlands Japan 48% 28% 27% Ivory Coast Ecuador 30% 34% 40% Sweden Tunisia 52% 28% 22%

Whether you are looking to back heavy favorites like Germany or prefer trading on tightly contested matches like Ivory Coast taking on Ecuador, these probabilities provide a clear picture of how the market expects the action to unfold. Best of all, new users can apply their $15 Kalshi sign-up bonus toward any of these specific match predictions once their initial $15 in trades has been met.

How to Activate Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with Kalshi is a simple, structured process. Once you have successfully activated your account and unlocked your sign-up bonus, your $15 reward can be used on any of the World Cup matches, such as the Netherlands taking on Japan or Ivory Coast hosting Ecuador, or any other World Cup matchup happening this week. You are not restricted to just one specific game.

To claim your bonus, follow these step-by-step activation details:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Provide valid proof of identification to ensure you meet the 18+ age requirement and comply with regulatory standards. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Place a total of $15 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not need to make a single trade worth $15; your wagers can be spread out across multiple smaller trades as long as they sum up to $15.

Once your total trading volume reaches $15, your $15 sign-up bonus will automatically be available in your account, ready to be used on the next round of exciting World Cup action, or to dive into active NHL and MLB prediction markets.