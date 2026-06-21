Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Trade Bonus for World Cup, Father’s Day MLB Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than a full slate of World Cup soccer to get the blood pumping, and as Round 2 continues, we have a real chance to turn our daily predictions into a nice pay day. New customers can sign up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and score a $15 bonus following $10 in trades.

Whether you want to back a heavy favorite in Spain vs. Saudi Arabia, find a unique angle in Belgium vs. IR Iran, or take a swing on Uruguay vs. Cape Verde, you can use this bonus across any of today’s matchups or any other World Cup match this week.

Claim $15 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

For quick reference, here are the key Kalshi promo code terms and conditions new users should know before claiming the World Cup bonus:

Promo code required: Enter WTOP15 during sign-up to activate the new-user offer.

Enter during sign-up to activate the new-user offer. New users only: This Kalshi welcome bonus is intended for first-time customers who do not already have an account.

This Kalshi welcome bonus is intended for first-time customers who do not already have an account. Minimum deposit: Make an initial deposit of at least $1 after registering.

Make an initial deposit of at least after registering. Trade requirement: Place $10 in cumulative trades on Kalshi prediction markets to unlock the $15 bonus.

Place on Kalshi prediction markets to unlock the $15 bonus. Bonus amount: Eligible users receive a $15 sign-up bonus after completing the qualifying trade requirement.

Eligible users receive a after completing the qualifying trade requirement. Eligible markets: The qualifying trades can be made across Kalshi prediction markets, including today’s World Cup matches.

The qualifying trades can be made across Kalshi prediction markets, including today’s World Cup matches. Age and location: Users must be 18 or older and physically present in the United States where Kalshi is available.

Users must be and physically present in the United States where Kalshi is available. Verification required: Kalshi may require identity verification before deposits, trades, or bonus funds are available.

Kalshi may require identity verification before deposits, trades, or bonus funds are available. Terms may change: Always review the latest Kalshi offer details in the app or on the official site before trading.

What I love about this is the sheer flexibility. You are not locked into a single game; you can spread your trades across the full slate of World Cup matchups taking place today, whether you want a piece of the Spain match or see value in Uruguay’s percentages. Kalshi is currently available to users in all 50 states, provided you are at least 18 years old to play.

Taking advantage of this promotion is incredibly simple. To claim the offer, you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $15 bonus unlocks after you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. It is a straightforward way to get some skin in the game without a massive upfront commitment. It is currently available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to play.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

When I sit down to build my betting strategy for the day’s slate, I always start right here with the three-way outcome probabilities. In soccer, we have to account for the home win, the draw, and the away win. We aren’t dealing with traditional betting odds here; these are clean, straight percentages to help us spot a real chance for profit on the prediction markets.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Spain Saudi Arabia 86.8 9.6 3.5 Belgium IR Iran 66.8 20.8 12.4 Uruguay Cape Verde 65.0 22.9 12.1 New Zealand Egypt 16.9 24.3 58.8

These matches are exactly where we can put that Kalshi welcome offer to work. Heavy favorites like Spain and Ecuador offer one clear path to trading, but if you’re like me, you might be looking for a more sophisticated angle in a potentially competitive matchup like Belgium vs. IR Iran. By depositing and completing your first $10 in trades on any of these fixtures, new users trigger that $15 bonus to keep the momentum going through the rest of the tournament.

How to Sign Up with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started is a breeze, and we’re in this together. Follow my step-by-step guide below to secure your sign-up bonus and start chasing those payouts:

Register an Account: Create your new account here by entering your standard personal information and providing proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: Do not skip this step! During the registration process, be sure to use the promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Once your account is fully verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To unlock the promotion, you need to make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. The best part? You do not have to make a single trade worth $10. A cumulative sum of $10 across multiple smaller trades will satisfy the requirement and trigger your reward.

After you wrap up that initial $10 in trades, your $15 bonus hits your account.