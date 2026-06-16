Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for World Cup Predictions Tuesday

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Dive into a loaded Tuesday full of World Cup and MLB games with this link here, and take home a $15 bonus thanks to the Kalshi promo code WTOP.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup, MLB Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

Offer Overview

This exciting promotion is available exclusively for new Kalshi customers looking to get an edge in the prediction markets. It does stand to reason that you need a bit of capital to start exploiting market inefficiencies, and Kalshi makes getting started easy. To qualify, users must be at least 18 years old and located in any of the 50 states. Simply create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $15 sign-up bonus will be unlocked after you have made a cumulative $10 in trades on their platform.

Once your bonus hits the account, traders can use it on any of the day’s World Cup matches. With a full slate of Round 1 matchups on the schedule, prediction market analysts have plenty of options to parse through, including the highly anticipated Algeria at Argentina and Jordan at Austria clashes. No matter which match presents the most underlying value to you, this bonus is an excellent tool to capitalize on today’s international action.

World Cup Matches + Win Probabilities

With multiple Round 1 matchups on the board, prediction market traders have numerous angles to forecast the results. We put a lot of stock in finding where the public might be mispricing a side. Below is a complete breakdown of the 3-way win probabilities for every match on the schedule.

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % June 16, 9:00 PM Argentina Algeria 68.0% 20.5% 11.5% June 17, 12:00 AM Austria Jordan 71.1% 17.7% 11.2% June 17, 1:00 PM Portugal Congo DR 74.0% 16.9% 9.1% June 17, 4:00 PM England Croatia 54.7% 25.5% 19.7% June 17, 7:00 PM Ghana Panama 43.9% 28.4% 27.7%

Whether you are taking a position on heavily favored home sides like Portugal and Austria, or searching for an upset with a longshot prediction like Croatia, today’s schedule is full of potential. Once you have made your initial trades to clear the threshold, you can apply your $15 Kalshi sign-up bonus directly to any of the consensus probabilities listed above. Identify your edges carefully and enjoy the full slate of action!

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with the prediction markets and claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Once activated, your $15 bonus is incredibly flexible—you can use it to trade on ANY of today’s World Cup matches or look ahead to any other match happening this week. You are not locked into predicting just one specific game.

To claim your bonus, follow these simple steps:

Download the App: Download the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification to verify your details. Use the Promo Code: Enter the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process. Make a Deposit: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new Kalshi account. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 in trades across various prediction markets will successfully activate the offer.

As soon as your initial trades total $10, your sign-up bonus will be unlocked and available in your account, ready to be deployed on the World Cup markets.