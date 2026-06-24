Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Scotland-Brazil, Mexico-Czechia

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, we can unlock a $15 bonus after making just $10 in trades. Register here to start handicapping and making predictions on World Cup matches with this welcome offer.

With a loaded board—including Scotland taking on Brazil, Morocco facing Haiti, and Czechia hosting Mexico—there are plenty of exciting outcomes to forecast.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Overview

Here is the exact breakdown of the offer we are looking at:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Trade $10, Get $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 24, 2026

If you are an aspiring strategist ready to move beyond simple wagers, new Kalshi customers have a real chance to build their bankroll for Round 3. To claim this generous $15 sign-up bonus, eligible users simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $15 bonus is unlocked the moment you make $10 in trades on Kalshi’s unique prediction markets.

I’m already looking at how to deploy my bonus across today’s slate. Whether you want to trade on Brazil taking on Scotland, Haiti visiting Morocco, Mexico clashing with Czechia, or Korea Republic facing South Africa, this promotion gives us a great head start.

Just keep in mind that this offer is strictly reserved for new Kalshi customers. The platform’s prediction markets are available in all 50 states, and you must be at least 18 years old to play. With the stakes rising, there has never been a better time to get in the trenches and start trading.

Win Probabilities for World Cup Matches

Before I place my trades, the very first step in my strategy is looking at the projected outcomes. Handicapping soccer is unique because we have three primary outcomes on the board at the end of regulation: a home win, an away win, or a draw.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Scotland Brazil 9.6% 17.3% 73.1% Morocco Haiti 80.5% 13.3% 6.2% Czechia Mexico 25.8% 25.4% 48.8% South Africa Korea Republic 17.5% 24.5% 58.0%

These figures give us a great read on how the market is viewing today’s matchups. Brazil steps onto the pitch against Scotland as heavy favorites (73.1%), while Morocco looks incredibly dominant with an 80.5% edge over Haiti. However, if you are searching for a tighter contest—where we can often find a nice pay day—Switzerland’s showdown with Canada presents a highly competitive board, with all three outcomes floating around the 30% to 40% range.

This slate of games is exactly where we can put that Kalshi welcome promo to good use. Whether you want to back a massive favorite like Brazil to anchor your trades, or take a shot on a highly contested draw in the Switzerland vs. Canada match, hitting that $10 trading threshold to unlock your $15 bonus is seamless with these fixtures.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started is a straightforward process, and we are in this together. Once activated, your $15 sign-up bonus is extremely flexible. You are not restricted to just one game; you can explore prediction markets across the entire slate, from Brazil’s matchup at Scotland to Mexico’s clash with Czechia.

To successfully activate the offer and secure your bonus, follow my simple playbook:

Create and Register an Account: Sign up here by providing your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to quickly verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, make sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place $10 in Trades: To unlock the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades. The best part? You do not have to risk it all on a single $10 trade; a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple trades will satisfy this requirement.

Once your total trading volume reaches that $10 threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will immediately become available in your account. Whether you want to predict the outcome of Morocco hosting Haiti or South Africa taking on Korea Republic, your bonus funds will be ready to deploy.