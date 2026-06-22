Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for Iraq-France, World Cup, MLB Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services There is nothing better than finding a nice pay day on the pitch, and as the the FIFA World Cup continues today, we’ve got a real chance to build our bankrolls. If you’re looking to jump into the action and move beyond simple wagers, new customers can sign up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15.

The best part? You can use those bonus funds across the entire slate of World Cup matches this week, or even on today’s MLB games if you want to take a swing at the baseball diamond. My goal today is simple: to show you how to trade $10 and unlock a sweet $15 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Extended $15 Welcome Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer Trade $10, Get $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 22, 2026

Offer Overview

Let’s talk strategy. If you are a new Kalshi customer, you can take advantage of a $15 sign-up bonus to use on any of the day’s World Cup matchups. Round 2 features a full slate of exciting international contests, so whether you want to back a powerhouse like France or find an edge with an underdog like Algeria, you’ve got options. Plus, if you like to diversify your betting portfolio, this bonus is perfectly good for MLB games, too.

To claim the offer, new customers simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. I always say the smartest way to play is with the house’s money, and your $15 bonus will be successfully unlocked as soon as you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Just keep in mind that Kalshi is available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years old to get in on the action.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

When we’re handicapping soccer, prediction markets offer classic 3-way lines that include a win for either side, as well as a draw. Picking a straight winner on the morning line is a great starting point before we start looking at more complex exotic combinations. Below is a breakdown of the win and draw probabilities for today’s highlighted slate of Round 2 World Cup matchups.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % France Iraq 88.3% 8.3% 3.4% Norway Senegal 43.7% 27.5% 28.8% Jordan Algeria 15.2% 22.3% 62.5%

These prediction markets are exactly where new Kalshi customers can put their funds to work. By placing at least $10 in trades on any of these projected outcomes—whether you are backing heavy favorites like France, leaning toward a live underdog, or predicting a draw—you will successfully unlock your $15 sign-up bonus to use on the rest of the tournament.

Guide for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started with Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Once your account is set up and the offer is successfully activated, your $15 sign-up bonus can be used on any of today’s World Cup matches, any other matchup on the schedule this week, or even MLB games. You aren’t restricted to just one specific game.

To ensure we don’t miss out on this offer ahead of today’s opening kick, follow these simple steps:

Register Your Account: Begin the registration process here by providing standard personal information to create your new account. Verify Your Identity: As required by standard US regulations, you will need to provide proof of identification to verify your account securely. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make absolutely sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to attach the welcome offer to your account. Make a Deposit: Fund your new bankroll by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully unlock and activate the $15 sign-up bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not need to place a single, risky trade worth $10; a cumulative sum of $10 spread across multiple smaller trades is perfectly fine and a great way to manage your bankroll.

Once you reach the $10 trading threshold, your $15 bonus will become available, giving us extra ammunition for a nice pay day on the pitch or the baseball diamond.