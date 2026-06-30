Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get $15 Bonus for France-Sweden, World Cup Predictions

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Redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 in time for the France vs. Sweden World Cup match tonight, and take home a $15 bonus via this link here.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 bonus after $10 in trades Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 30th, 2026

If you are ready to step up and move beyond the basics, this Kalshi promo code is our golden ticket. Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer delivers a $15 bonus to help us build out our prediction portfolios. To qualify, you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, we simply execute $10 in total trades to unlock that $15 bonus.

I love using these introductory offers to test the waters on exciting FIFA World Cup playoff action, including the entire slate of Round of 32 matchups featuring France vs. Sweden and Mexico vs. Ecuador. Once that bonus hits the account, you can use the reward on any of the day’s World Cup predictions or explore other outcome percentages on the board. Kalshi is completely legal and available in all 50 states, offering us a highly strategic way to trade on event outcomes. Remember, you must be at least 18 years old to play and claim this welcome offer.

France vs. Sweden Preview via Kalshi

If we want to take full advantage of the Kalshi promo code and secure our $15 bonus, we need to map out our trades for today’s action. Below are the match details for our featured Round of 32 slate. I have converted all the kickoff times to Eastern Time (ET) so we don’t miss a minute of the action:

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Away Win % June 30, 5:00 PM France Sweden 88% 12%

France and Sweden will square off under the watch of referee Danny Makkelie. The betting markets paint a clear picture for this playoff phase encounter: France is heavily favored to advance. The French squad carries a commanding 88% price to advance, reflecting their status as a global soccer powerhouse. Conversely, Sweden steps onto the pitch as a significant underdog at 12%. With the pressure of the knockout stage looming, both nations will leave everything on the field as they vie for a coveted spot in the next round.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started on the prediction markets and claiming your welcome reward is a straightforward process. I have walked plenty of people through this—just follow the steps below to secure your $15 bonus before the opening whistle:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store and download the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide valid proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, this is the most crucial step—be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to opt into the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform. The beauty of this offer is that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10; as long as your cumulative predictions equal a sum of $10, your $15 bonus will be unlocked and ready to deploy.

Once your account is activated and the bonus is unlocked, your $15 reward can be used on ANY of today’s World Cup matches—or any other World Cup match happening this week. You aren’t tied down to just one game. Whether you want to trade on France taking on Sweden at 5:00 PM ET or wait for the later 9:00 PM ET kickoff between Mexico and Ecuador, your bonus gives you the flexibility to build a winning strategy across all the thrilling Round of 32 playoff action. We’re in this together—let’s get out there and make some smart trades!