Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Claims $15 Sign-Up Bonus for USA-Australia, World Cup Games

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Sign up using this link here to redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, and take home a $15 bonus to use on Friday’s World Cup predictions, including Australia vs. USA.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Overview

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Available Matches Australia @ USA, Morocco @ Scotland, Haiti @ Brazil, Paraguay @ Turkiye Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US

It goes without saying that finding an edge in prediction markets requires capital to work with, which is why this Kalshi promo code is a must-have for the informed trader. New Kalshi users can grab a $15 sign-up bonus to deploy across the full slate of World Cup matchups taking place in this round. To claim the promotion, new users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $15 sign-up bonus unlocks after the user has made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. With action like Australia taking on the USA, Morocco battling Scotland, Haiti challenging Brazil, and Paraguay squaring off against Turkiye, there are plenty of statistical angles to exploit.

Kalshi’s prediction markets are notably available in all 50 states, giving soccer fans nationwide the ability to trade on the tournament without geographical headaches. Please note that users must be at least 18 to play. With multiple intriguing international matches on the schedule, it does stand to reason that now is the perfect time to lock in your predictions and capitalize on this new user offer.

World Cup Matches: Win Probabilities

When making your prediction market picks, evaluating the statistical win probabilities and consensus odds for each fixture is essential for finding true value. Below are the three-way win probabilities for the Round 2 slate, highlighting the percentage likelihood of a home team win, a draw, and an away team win.

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % June 19, 3:00 PM USA Australia 59.0% 23.2% 17.8% June 19, 6:00 PM Scotland Morocco 18.3% 26.5% 55.2% June 19, 8:30 PM Brazil Haiti 86.2% 9.5% 4.3% June 19, 11:00 PM Turkiye Paraguay 47.5% 28.5% 23.9% June 20, 1:00 PM Netherlands Sweden 56.1% 24.6% 19.3% June 20, 4:00 PM Germany Ivory Coast 62.1% 21.3% 16.6%

Data source: Season Probabilities statistic. Probabilities current as of June 19, 2026.

These win probabilities offer plenty of options for new users looking to take advantage of the Kalshi promotion. We’ve seen time and time again that targeting specific longshot percentages or backing heavy mathematical favorites—like Brazil’s staggering 86.2% win probability over Haiti—can anchor a smart trading strategy. Once you meet the initial requirement of making $10 in trades, your newly unlocked $15 sign-up bonus can be applied directly to the prediction markets for any of these upcoming World Cup clashes to maximize your return on investment.

How to Redeem the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with this exclusive welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these step-by-step instructions to claim your bonus and start trading:

Download and Register: Start by downloading the Kalshi app. Create and register your new account by providing standard personal information and submitting proof of identification for verification. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP15. Make a Deposit: Once your account is verified, make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Make $10 in Trades: To unlock the promotion, you need to make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; rather, you just need a cumulative sum of $10 in trades to meet the requirement. Claim Your Bonus: After reaching the $10 trading threshold, your $15 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account and available for use.

Once activated, this $15 bonus is completely flexible. It can be used on ANY of today’s World Cup matches, or applied to any World Cup match this week. You are not restricted to using the bonus on just one game, giving you the ultimate freedom to navigate the daily slates, identify market inefficiencies, and back your official predictions with confidence.