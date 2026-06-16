Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim Upgraded $15 World Cup Trading Bonus This Week

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Claim a guaranteed $15 bonus when you sign up with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15. This link here gets you started, and you can use this bonus for all four World Cup games today.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for $15 Sign-Up Bonus Tuesday

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 16th, 2026

Analyzing the Offer Overview

This promotion is available exclusively to new Kalshi customers who are at least 18 years old. Because Kalshi operates as a federally regulated exchange, the platform and this offer are uniquely available across all 50 states. We put a lot of stock in flexibility when evaluating sign-up bonuses, and this one absolutely delivers. To get started, new users simply need to create an account, make a first-time deposit of at least $1, and execute $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets. Once those qualifying trades are settled, you successfully unlock your $15 sign-up bonus.

With Round 1 of the World Cup regular season in full swing, it does stand to reason that this $15 sign-up bonus provides massive utility. You can use it on any of the day’s international matches. Whether you are looking to trade on the outcome of France taking on Senegal or predicting the result of Iraq’s clash with Norway, the Kalshi bonus gives you the flexibility to get involved across the entire slate without geographic restrictions.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

When it comes to predicting soccer outcomes and finding true market value, understanding the 3-way percentages is essential. Below are the win and draw probabilities for every World Cup match scheduled on Tuesday’s slate. Because international soccer group stage matches can end without a winner, all three possible results—a home team win, a draw, or an away team win—are factored into the prediction markets.

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % June 16, 2026, 3:00 PM France Senegal 64.7% 21.7% 13.6% June 16, 2026, 6:00 PM Iraq Norway 6.4% 13.5% 80.1%

Data source: Season Probabilities statistic. Probabilities current as of June 16, 2026.

These probabilities offer an excellent starting point for new Kalshi users looking to apply their $15 sign-up bonus today and extract some value. Whether you want to back a heavy favorite like Norway against Iraq, lean into France’s strong 64.7% win probability at home against Senegal, or trade on a longshot like an Iraq upset, you can use your welcome bonus to get involved in any of the day’s prediction markets. We’ve seen time and time again that the draw percentage is often where the hidden value lies, so it pays to analyze those numbers carefully.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Getting started with this promotion is a highly efficient process. Once activated, your $15 sign-up bonus is not restricted to just one game—it can be used on ANY of today’s World Cup matches or any other World Cup matchups scheduled throughout the rest of the week.

To claim your bonus, follow these activation details:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Register Your Account: Create a new account by providing standard personal information. Because Kalshi is a regulated financial exchange, you will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP15 when prompted. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Finally, execute a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; rather, you simply need to accumulate a sum of $10 in total trades.

Once your initial $10 in trades have been made, your account will be credited with the $15 sign-up bonus, ready to be used on the global stage of the World Cup.