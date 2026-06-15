Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim Upgraded $15 Bonus for World Cup Trading Markets

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The FIFA World Cup is finally underway, and we’ve got a packed slate of first-round matchups ready to go. If you are looking for a real chance to build your bankroll, new customers can take advantage of the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 ahead of today’s action. Get a $15 bonus after signing up here and making $10 in trades.

We can use this bonus across the full slate of today’s group stage schedule—whether you’re looking at Belgium taking on Egypt, Saudi Arabia hosting Uruguay, or Iran facing New Zealand. Plus, it’s good for any other World Cup match taking place this week.

New Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 15, 2026

Eligible new customers can claim this exclusive $15 sign-up bonus to attack the opening round of the FIFA World Cup. I always tell my readers to capitalize on full slates, and with exciting matchups like Belgium taking on Egypt, Saudi Arabia facing Uruguay, and IR Iran squaring off against New Zealand, we have plenty of angles to exploit today. You aren’t boxed into just one game; bettors can use this bonus on any of the day’s matches.

To claim the offer, new Kalshi users just need to create an account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $15 bonus is unlocked after you’ve made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. It’s a fantastic, low-risk way to get your feet wet. Best of all, Kalshi is available to players in all 50 states, and users simply need to be at least 18 years old to play.

World Cup Matches and Win Probabilities

When we’re handicapping soccer, prediction markets look a little different than the standard American sports we’re used to, mostly because a match has a real chance of ending in a tie (the draw). Below, I’ve laid out the three-way win probabilities for today’s World Cup slate. We are looking purely at percentages here—no traditional odds—which gives us a crystal-clear projected likelihood for a home team win, an away team win, or a draw.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Belgium Egypt 60.4% 23.5% 16.2% Saudi Arabia Uruguay 12.0% 21.6% 66.4% IR Iran New Zealand 52.6% 27.8% 19.6%

These probabilities paint a great picture of how today’s matchups should unfold on the pitch. I love using this data to spot value, and we can capitalize on these projections by signing up with the Kalshi promo code. Once we make that initial deposit and execute our $10 in trades on any of these World Cup matches, the $15 sign-up bonus automatically drops into our accounts for future predictions.

Looking Ahead: Future Trades on the Tournament Winner

While trading the day-to-day matchups is my bread and butter, there is nothing better than holding a futures ticket that gives you a sweat all tournament long. On Kalshi, you aren’t just limited to the individual daily slates; you can also make future trades on the outright winner of the entire World Cup.

By locking in your predictions for the eventual champion early in the group stage, you can often find tremendous value before the knockout bracket takes shape. It’s a savvy strategy we can use alongside our daily match trades to maximize our potential returns.

Kalshi Promo Code: Steps to Register

Ready to get into the trenches with me? Securing your welcome offer is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate your $15 sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register here by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to quickly verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you punch in the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your new account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Make $10 worth of trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. You don’t have to make a single trade worth $10; an accumulated total of $10 across multiple smaller trades will perfectly satisfy this requirement.

Once your $10 in total trades has been executed, your $15 sign-up bonus unlocks and hits your account.