Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim Upgraded $15 Bonus for England-Ghana, World Cup Trades

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As new Kalshi customers, we have a real chance to maximize our World Cup predictions today. By using our exclusive Kalshi promo code WTOP15, you can grab a $15 bonus here that unlocks after you make just $10 in trades.

Whether I’m looking at England taking on Ghana, Panama facing Croatia, or Colombia’s clash with Congo DR, this promotion gives us the perfect starting bankroll. Best of all, those unlocked bonus funds can be used for any of today’s World Cup matches, or you can keep them in your back pocket for another matchup later this week.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Predictions

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Available Matches Ghana at England, Croatia at Panama, Congo DR at Colombia, and more Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 23, 2026

If you want to get in on today’s prediction markets, this is your ticket. Eligible new Kalshi customers can easily claim this $15 sign-up bonus to tackle the full slate of World Cup matchups. We all know how unpredictable the beautiful game can be, so having the flexibility to trade across multiple games—rather than sweating out one single matchup—is a massive advantage for our strategy. To get started, you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1.

From there, your $15 bonus unlocks as soon as you’ve made $10 in trades on their prediction markets. Kalshi is legally available in all 50 states, and you must be at least 18 years old to play. Once your funds are ready to go, you can apply your trades to the day’s entire board as the FIFA World Cup action unfolds.

World Cup Matches and Win Probabilities

If you’re looking to dip your toes into today’s action, predicting the outright match winner is a fantastic place to start our handicapping. Soccer offers a unique 3-way market, meaning we can trade on the home team to win, the away team to win, or the match to end in a draw after regulation time.

Let’s look at the complete slate of matchups for this round, along with the implied likelihood of each outcome:

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % England Ghana 81.7 12.9 5.4 Panama Croatia 14.8 21.3 63.8 Colombia Congo DR 61.9 23.6 14.5

These win probability markets align perfectly with the Kalshi promotion we are using today. Once you hit that initial requirement of making $10 in trades, you can instantly apply your newly unlocked $15 sign-up bonus to any of these prediction markets. Whether we want to back a heavy favorite like England or hunt for a nice pay day in a tighter contest like Norway vs. Senegal, Kalshi gives us the freedom to trade exactly how we want.

Score $15 Bonus with the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started and securing your welcome bonus is a breeze. Let’s walk through the steps together so you can set up your account and activate the offer without a hitch:

Create an Account: Register your new account here using standard personal information. You’ll also need to submit valid proof of identification to verify your identity—standard practice to keep everything secure. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to officially lock in the promotion. Make a Deposit: Fund your new Kalshi account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Trade to Unlock: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Once we complete these steps and cross that $10 trading mark, the $15 sign-up bonus hits the account instantly.