Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Trade Bonus for UFC White House Freedom 250

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Sign up using the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 to receive a $15 bonus to use on the UFC Freedom 250 card as the fights unfold from the White House tonight. Use this link here to get started.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup, UFC Bonus

We put a lot of stock in maximizing value, and grabbing extra capital to deploy on prediction markets is always a sharp move. Before we dive into the soccer numbers, a quick reminder that Kalshi has markets available for UFC Freedom 250 Sunday, so there is plenty of action to go around across multiple sports.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Available Matches Curacao vs. Germany, Japan vs. Netherlands, Ecuador vs. Ivory Coast, Tunisia vs. Sweden Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 14th, 2026

Available exclusively to new Kalshi customers, this welcome offer provides a straightforward path to earning a $15 sign-up bonus. Kalshi is currently available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to trade on the platform. To qualify for the promotion, you will need to create your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Your $15 bonus will be successfully unlocked after you have made $10 in trades on their prediction markets.

Once your account is credited, you can leverage the bonus on any of the day’s World Cup matches. The opening round delivers a full slate of compelling regular-season fixtures, ensuring that you don’t have to force a trade on just one game. Whether you are looking to take a position on Curacao facing Germany, Japan matching up against the Netherlands, Ecuador taking on Ivory Coast, or Tunisia clashing with Sweden, your promotional funds can be applied to any matchup across this exciting Round 1 schedule.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

When trading on international soccer, predicting the outright winner through a three-way market is one of the most popular ways to get a piece of the action. Because matches in the regular-season group stage can end in a tie, traders must analyze the percentages and choose between a home team victory, an away team victory, or a draw. It does stand to reason that identifying market inefficiencies in these three-way percentages is where true value lies.

Also, if you want to apply your analytical edge beyond soccer, remember that Kalshi has markets available for UFC Freedom 250 Sunday.

Below is a breakdown of the three-way win probabilities for today’s featured World Cup slate to help guide your predictions.

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % 2026-06-14 1:00 PM Germany Curacao 92.2% 5.2% 2.6% 2026-06-14 4:00 PM Netherlands Japan 47.4% 26.7% 25.8% 2026-06-14 7:00 PM Ivory Coast Ecuador 26.3% 33.8% 39.9% 2026-06-14 10:00 PM Sweden Tunisia 49.9% 28.0% 22.1%

(Note: The probability data presented above is sourced from the official Season Probabilities statistics and is accurate as of June 14, 2026)

These probabilities highlight a variety of compelling scenarios for forward-looking analysts. Germany enters their 1:00 PM ET matchup against Curacao as an overwhelming favorite, carrying a massive 92.2% probability of securing a home win. Meanwhile, the clash between Ivory Coast and Ecuador projects to be much more tightly contested, with Ecuador holding a slight edge as the away team (39.9%) and a draw standing as a highly viable outcome at 33.8%. If you’re hunting for a longshot prediction with potential upside, examining those tighter draw percentages is often a smart move.

Once you have analyzed the board and identified your favorite spots, new users can seamlessly apply their Kalshi promo code. After completing the sign-up process and unlocking your $15 bonus, you can immediately use those promotional funds to trade on the outcome of any of these exciting World Cup matchups.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Claiming your sign-up bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to unlock the offer ahead of today’s soccer action—and keep in mind, Kalshi has markets available for UFC Freedom 250 Sunday if you want to spread your trades around the broader sports landscape.

Download the app: Download the Kalshi app to your preferred mobile device. Sign up: Create and register a new account by entering your standard personal information and providing valid proof of identification. Use the promo code: Enter the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process. Fund your account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start trading: Make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; any combination of predictions that reaches a sum of $10 will successfully fulfill this requirement.

Once your initial $10 in trades is settled, your $15 sign-up bonus will be automatically activated and credited to your account.

One of the major benefits of this welcome offer is its flexibility. Once activated, the $15 bonus can be used on any of today’s World Cup matches, meaning you are not restricted to just one single game. Whether you want to split your funds between Germany battling Curacao and the Netherlands playing Japan, or you prefer to focus on the later matchups featuring Ivory Coast versus Ecuador and Sweden taking on Tunisia, the choice is entirely yours. If none of today’s board catches your analytical eye, you can even save your bonus funds to use on any other World Cup match scheduled for later this week.