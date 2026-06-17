Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Claim $15 Bonus for All World Cup + MLB Predictions Tonight

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The Kalshi promo code WTOP15 provides all new users who sign up here with a $15 bonus to use for all World Cup and MLB predictions today.







Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for $15 Sign-Up Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New Kalshi User Offer $15 sign-up bonus Available Matches Congo DR @ Portugal

Croatia @ England

Panama @ Ghana

Colombia @ Uzbekistan Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 17th, 2026

Available exclusively to new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer provides a straightforward path to securing a $15 sign-up bonus. To get started, users must be at least 18 years old and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, the $15 bonus will automatically unlock after you execute $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. Because Kalshi operates legally in all 50 states, soccer fans across the entire country have the opportunity to capitalize on this equity as the tournament gets underway.

Once the bonus is secured in your account, traders can use the funds to predict outcomes on any of the day’s World Cup matches. It serves as the perfect leverage for the full slate of first-round matchups, giving you the flexibility to place predictions across the board. Whether you want to trade on Congo DR taking on Portugal, Croatia battling England, Panama visiting Ghana, or Colombia facing off against Uzbekistan, this welcome offer ensures you have the necessary capital to maximize your positions on today’s international action.

Make Predictions on World Cup Today via Kalshi

When assessing the slate of World Cup action, looking at the baseline win probabilities is crucial for finding market inefficiencies and spotting value. Below are the three-way probabilities—home win, draw, and away win—for the four matches featured on today’s schedule.

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % June 17, 1:00 PM Portugal Congo DR 73.3% 17.4% 9.4% June 17, 4:00 PM England Croatia 54.7% 25.5% 19.7% June 17, 7:00 PM Ghana Panama 42.9% 28.8% 28.3% June 17, 10:00 PM Uzbekistan Colombia 10.8% 20.4% 68.9%

Note: Probabilities are sourced directly from the World Cup 2026 season statistics and are current as of June 17, 2026.

These percentages highlight some heavy favorites and potential longshot opportunities. Portugal holds a massive 73.3% chance of taking home the victory against Congo DR, while Colombia enters with a dominant 68.9% probability of an away victory over Uzbekistan. Meanwhile, matchups like Ghana and Panama project to be much tighter affairs, which is where savvy traders often find the most value.

Best of all, these exact matches represent prime opportunities for new users to apply their Kalshi promo code. By studying the win probabilities above, you can make highly informed prediction trades when working to unlock your $15 sign-up bonus.

How to Sign Up With the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15

Unlocking your sign-up bonus is a highly calculated but incredibly straightforward process. Follow the steps below to claim your reward and start trading on the World Cup action:

Download the App: Start by downloading the Kalshi app to your mobile device. Register an Account: Create your new account by entering standard personal information. As part of a secure registration process, you will also need to provide proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the sign-up process, make sure to enter the promo code WTOP15 to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Link a payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To fully activate the offer, you need to execute $10 worth of predictions on Kalshi’s markets. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; rather, you simply need to accumulate a total sum of $10 across multiple trades to unlock your bonus.

Once you have completed these steps and your $15 sign-up bonus is available, the funds are entirely flexible. You are not restricted to locking in a prediction on just one specific game. Instead, the reward can be used on ANY of today’s World Cup matches. Furthermore, if you prefer to save your bonus to hunt for longshot value later, it can also be used on any other World Cup match scheduled throughout the rest of the week. This flexibility ensures you have the freedom to trade on the international fixtures where you hold the highest conviction.