Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: $15 Bonus Extended for Mexico-South Korea, World Cup Predictions

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the second round of the FIFA World Cup heats up with multiple matches on the schedule, I’m looking at a massive opportunity for us. If you have been feeling stuck making simple wagers and want a real chance at a nice payday, new customers can register here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15 and grab a $15 bonus after making $10 in trades.

I’m placing my trades across the full slate of today’s World Cup matches—whether it is Switzerland facing Bosnia and Herzegovina or Canada defending their home turf against Qatar. There is nothing better than this straightforward welcome offer to start trading confidently on the global stage.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 for World Cup Trades

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 New User Offer $15 Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 18, 2026

New customers can get in the trenches of the prediction markets with a hefty $15 sign-up bonus. To claim this offer, you just need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $15 bonus unlocks after you make $10 in trades on their prediction markets. The beauty of Kalshi is that it’s uniquely available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 to play.

After unlocking the promo, we can use that bonus on any of the day’s World Cup matches across the entire Round 2 slate. The full schedule offers plenty of international trading opportunities to chase bigger payouts, featuring Switzerland against Bosnia and Herzegovina at Los Angeles Stadium, Canada taking on Qatar at BC Place Vancouver, and Mexico matching up with the Korea Republic at Estadio Guadalajara.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

When handicapping soccer, getting a firm read on the three-way moneyline is essential. The prediction markets map exactly to these three potential outcomes: a home team win, a draw, or an away team win. Let’s look at the specific win probabilities for today’s World Cup action so we can plan our strategy.

Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Switzerland Bosnia and Herzegovina 61.0 22.9 16.1 Canada Qatar 73.5 17.0 9.5 Mexico Korea Republic 46.4 29.0 24.6

These probabilities highlight some clear-cut favorites on today’s slate. I’m eyeing Canada stepping onto their home turf at BC Place Vancouver with a commanding 73.5% chance to defeat Qatar. Meanwhile, Mexico’s clash with the Korea Republic projects to be a much tighter affair, which is exactly where savvy traders can find incredible value.

No matter which way you lean, these are the exact matches where new users can apply their $15 Kalshi sign-up bonus. Once you have made your initial $10 in trades to unlock the promotional offer, we can use these win percentages to make informed, confident predictions across today’s exciting World Cup slate.

How to Register with the Kalshi Promo Code

Ready to jump into the prediction markets with me? Securing your welcome offer is a simple, straightforward process. Once activated, your $15 sign-up bonus is entirely flexible. You aren’t boxed into a single game; it can be used on any of today’s World Cup matches. Whether you want to trade on Switzerland taking on Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada hosting Qatar, or Mexico matching up against the Korea Republic, the bonus is valid for any matchup on today’s slate or any other World Cup contest this week.

To claim the offer, you will need to use Kalshi promo code WTOP15 when registering. Follow these simple steps to activate your account and unlock the bonus:

Create an account: Register as a new user here by providing standard personal information. Verify your identity: Provide valid proof of identification to secure your account. Enter the code: Input the promo code WTOP15 during the registration process. Fund your account: Make a first-time deposit of at least $1. Start trading: Make $10 worth of trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Here is a pro tip: you do not have to make a single, lump-sum trade worth $10 to qualify. As long as your total sum of trades equals $10, that sweet $15 sign-up bonus will be fully unlocked and ready to use on all the exciting soccer action.