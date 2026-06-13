Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Start With $10 Bonus for NBA Finals, World Cup

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Create a new account with Kalshi promo code WTOP and make $10 in trades on the NBA Finals to unlock a $10 bonus. Click here to start the registration process.

Your qualifying trades can be placed on the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks game, as well as any NBA game this week or throughout this round of the playoffs. Furthermore, Kalshi’s markets extend well beyond basketball; you can forecast outcomes across a diverse range of global events, including the World Cup, NHL matchups, and MLB games.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Delivers $10 Bonus

If you are ready to make your forecasts for the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup, here is a quick overview of the current Kalshi welcome offer:

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 13, 2026

New Kalshi customers can claim an exciting welcome offer to use on the upcoming San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks matchup. By registering for a new account and making a first-time deposit of at least $1, you will become eligible to receive a $10 sign-up bonus to use on the platform’s prediction markets.

To officially unlock this $10 bonus, new users must make a total of $10 in trades. Whether you want to forecast specific outcomes for the Spurs and Knicks or explore other active markets, your initial trades will count toward fulfilling this requirement. Kalshi is available to users in all 50 states, and you must be at least 18 years old to participate and claim this promotional offer.

Use Kalshi NBA Promo on San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks

Team Win Probability San Antonio Spurs 63% New York Knicks 37%

Beyond predicting the outright winner, focus on the different NBA markets available on Kalshi to maximize your strategy. You can trade on specific quarter outcomes, series exacts, and player-driven metrics, allowing you to build a diversified portfolio for this highly anticipated Postseason clash without relying solely on the final score.

The Knicks are bringing tons of momentum back to San Antonio after completing a 29-point comeback in Game 4, the largest comeback in NBA Finals history. Although the Spurs are the heavy favorites entering this game, the Knicks are no stranger to playing as the underdog. In fact, the Knicks have never lost a series as an underdog in the Jalen Brunson era.

How to Redeem Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Ready to lock in your predictions for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks and explore everything the platform has to offer? Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Follow these simple steps to activate the offer:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by entering your standard personal information. You will also need to provide proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the promo code WTOP to ensure you are eligible for the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To officially activate the promotion, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform.

Keep in mind that you do not have to place a single trade worth $10. You can spread your forecasts across multiple markets, whether you are targeting specific outcomes in the Spurs vs. Knicks matchup or shifting your focus to upcoming MLB, NHL, or World Cup events. Once your total combined trades reach a sum of $10, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available in your account.