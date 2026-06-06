Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Secure $10 Bonus For MLB Saturday Trades, More

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services When you sign up using the Kalshi promo code WTOP here, you will be able to lock in $10 in bonuses when you trade $10 on today’s MLB slate and more.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Bonus Offer

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Promo Verified On June 6th, 2026

This exclusive offer gives new Kalshi customers a highly accessible entry point into the platform’s unique prediction markets. To qualify, you simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $10 sign-up bonus unlocks immediately after you accumulate $10 in total trading volume.

Because Kalshi operates differently than a traditional sportsbook, its prediction markets are legally available in all 50 states. Users only need to be at least 18 years old to create an account, making it an ideal platform for capitalizing on today’s MLB slate and more.

Use Kalshi MLB Promo Today

Matchup Probability PIT @ ATL ATL 56% / PIT 44% BOS @ NYY NYY 54% / BOS 46% NYM @ SD SD 52% / NYM 48%

In this AL East matchup, the New York Yankees hold a distinct statistical advantage over the Boston Red Sox. New York’s pitching staff is suppressing runs efficiently with a 3.28 team ERA, significantly outpacing Boston’s 3.85 mark. At the plate, the Yankees bring substantially more reliable power; their .761 team OPS indicates a far more dangerous lineup than the Red Sox’s .699 OPS. That 62-point OPS gap translates directly to more consistent run production. This matchup features Ranger Suarez and Will Warren on the mound.

Similarly, the Atlanta Braves project favorably against the visiting Pittsburgh Pirates. Atlanta’s pitching staff boasts an elite 3.22 ERA, offering a noticeable run-prevention cushion over Pittsburgh’s 4.00 ERA. While the offensive matchup is tighter, the Braves still maintain the upper hand with a .757 team OPS compared to the Pirates’ .744. Trusting the data points toward Atlanta and New York as the higher-probability investments today.

Alternative Options: Stanley Cup Final

If you are not much of a baseball fan, the Stanley Cup Final provides another exciting prediction market opportunity. You can lock in your bonus by trading $10 on Game 3 between the Hurricanes and Golden Knights tonight. The two teams split the first two games in Carolina, and this pivotal Game 3 will take place in Vegas.

Sign Up With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Getting started on Kalshi and claiming your welcome bonus requires a logical, step-by-step process. Follow these instructions to efficiently set up your account and begin trading on today’s MLB slate:

Register Your Account: Create a new account here using standard personal details. Because Kalshi is a regulated financial exchange, providing verifiable proof of identification is a mandatory security step. Enter the Promo Code: During registration, input the promo code WTOP to officially opt into the new user welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial, first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: To unlock the bonus, you must execute $10 worth of trades. This does not require a single $10 transaction; accumulating a combined volume of $10 across multiple smaller predictions satisfies the requirement.

Once your cumulative trading volume hits the $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus automatically credits to your account. You can achieve this volume by diversifying your positions across today’s MLB schedule, whether forecasting the Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves, the Boston Red Sox at New York Yankees, or the late-night West Coast matchup featuring the New York Mets at San Diego Padres.