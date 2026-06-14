Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15: Get Enhanced $15 Trade Bonus for World Cup, UFC Freedom 250

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Listen, there is nothing better than waking up to a full slate of World Cup soccer, especially when we can kick off the tournament with a little extra house money. Once you sign up here and make your first $15 in trades with the Kalshi promo code WTOP15, you’ll get a $10 bonus.

What Is the Kalshi Promo Code for June 2026?

The Kalshi promo code is WTOP15, which gives new users a $10 sign-up bonus after creating an account, depositing at least $1, and completing $10 in trades. This promo code is valid as of June 14, 2026, and can be used on all four FIFA World Cup matches today as well as UFC Freedom 250 markets.

Detail Info Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 Bonus Amount $10 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit $1 Unlock Requirement Make $10 in total trades Available Matches Germany vs. Curacao, Netherlands vs. Japan, Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador, Sweden vs. Tunisia Also Available UFC Freedom 250 markets Eligibility New users, 18+, present in the US (all 50 states) Date Last Verified June 14, 2026

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP15 (Step-by-Step)

Follow these five steps to claim your $10 Kalshi bonus:

Download the Kalshi app on your preferred mobile device. Create a new account by entering your personal information and providing valid proof of identification. Enter promo code WTOP15 during the registration process. Deposit at least $1 into your new account. Complete $10 in total trades on any Kalshi prediction market. You do not need to place a single $10 trade — any combination of trades totaling $10 qualifies.

Once your $10 in trades is settled, your $10 bonus is automatically credited to your account. You can then use the bonus on any World Cup match, UFC Freedom 250 market, or any other available Kalshi event.

What World Cup Matches Are on Today, June 14, 2026?

There are four FIFA World Cup Round 1 matches scheduled for June 14, 2026. Here are the matchups, kickoff times, and venues:

Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Venue Location 1:00 PM Germany Curacao Houston Stadium Houston, TX 4:00 PM Netherlands Japan Dallas Stadium Arlington, TX 7:00 PM Ivory Coast Ecuador Philadelphia Stadium Philadelphia, PA 10:00 PM Sweden Tunisia Estadio Monterrey Guadalupe, Mexico

All four matches are part of Round 1 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup group stage.

World Cup Win Probabilities for June 14, 2026

Below are the three-way win probabilities (home win, draw, away win) for each of today’s matches. Since World Cup group stage matches can end in a draw, traders must evaluate all three outcomes.

Match Home Win % Draw % Away Win % Germany vs. Curacao 92.2% 5.2% 2.6% Netherlands vs. Japan 47.4% 26.7% 25.8% Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador 26.3% 33.8% 39.9% Sweden vs. Tunisia 49.9% 28.0% 22.1%

(Probability data sourced from official Season Probabilities statistics, accurate as of June 14, 2026)

Key Takeaways from Today’s Win Probabilities

Germany vs. Curacao is the most lopsided match of the day, with Germany holding a 92.2% home win probability.

is the most lopsided match of the day, with Germany holding a 92.2% home win probability. Netherlands vs. Japan is a closely contested fixture. The Netherlands has a slight edge at 47.4%, but Japan (25.8%) and a draw (26.7%) are both realistic outcomes.

is a closely contested fixture. The Netherlands has a slight edge at 47.4%, but Japan (25.8%) and a draw (26.7%) are both realistic outcomes. Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador is projected as the tightest match. Ecuador holds the highest probability at 39.9% despite being the away side, while a draw is the second-most likely result at 33.8%.

is projected as the tightest match. Ecuador holds the highest probability at 39.9% despite being the away side, while a draw is the second-most likely result at 33.8%. Sweden vs. Tunisia favors Sweden at 49.9%, with Tunisia as a potential underdog value play at 22.1%.

Can You Use the Kalshi Bonus on Any World Cup Match?

Yes. Once activated, the $10 Kalshi sign-up bonus can be applied to any available prediction market on the platform, including:

Any of the four World Cup matches on June 14, 2026

UFC Freedom 250 markets on Sunday

Any future World Cup match later in the tournament

Any other event market available on Kalshi

You are not restricted to a single match. You can split your bonus across multiple games or save it for later matchups.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Kalshi promo code?

The Kalshi promo code is WTOP15. It provides a $10 sign-up bonus for new users who deposit at least $1 and complete $10 in total trades.

How much is the Kalshi sign-up bonus?

The Kalshi sign-up bonus is $10. It is credited automatically after you complete $10 in trades on the platform.

What are the requirements for the Kalshi promo code?

You must be a new Kalshi user, at least 18 years old, and located in the United States (all 50 states eligible). You need to deposit a minimum of $1 and make at least $10 in total trades to unlock the bonus.

What World Cup games can I bet on today?

On June 14, 2026, you can trade on four World Cup Round 1 matches: Germany vs. Curacao (1:00 PM ET), Netherlands vs. Japan (4:00 PM ET), Ivory Coast vs. Ecuador (7:00 PM ET), and Sweden vs. Tunisia (10:00 PM ET).

Does Kalshi have UFC markets?

Yes. Kalshi has prediction markets available for UFC Freedom 250 on Sunday, in addition to all World Cup matches.

Is Kalshi available in my state?

Kalshi is currently available in all 50 US states for users who are 18 years of age or older.