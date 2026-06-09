Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Bonus for MLB, World Cup, NHL Stanley Cup Final Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Start up your new profile using the Kalshi promo code WTOP here, then trade $10 on MLB games, World Cup matches, the Stanley Cup final and more this week for a $10 bonus.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP TL;DR Overview for June 9

Eligible customers: This Kalshi promo code is available exclusively to new Kalshi users who create an account for the first time.

This Kalshi promo code is available exclusively to new Kalshi users who create an account for the first time. Promo code required: Enter WTOP during registration to attach the welcome offer to your new account.

Enter during registration to attach the welcome offer to your new account. Age and location requirements: You must be 18 years or older and physically present in the United States to use Kalshi.

You must be and physically present in the United States to use Kalshi. Minimum first deposit: New users must make a first-time deposit of at least $1 after opening and verifying their account.

New users must make a first-time deposit of at least after opening and verifying their account. Trading requirement: The $10 bonus unlocks after you execute $10 worth of trades on Kalshi prediction markets.

The $10 bonus unlocks after you execute on Kalshi prediction markets. Cumulative trades allowed: The $10 trading requirement does not need to be completed in one transaction; multiple smaller trades can count toward the total.

The $10 trading requirement does not need to be completed in one transaction; multiple smaller trades can count toward the total. Eligible markets: Trades can be made on MLB, NHL, NBA or other available Kalshi markets, including baseball matchups and playoff-related markets.

Trades can be made on MLB, NHL, NBA or other available Kalshi markets, including baseball matchups and playoff-related markets. Bonus credit: Once the trading requirement is met, the $10 sign-up bonus is automatically unlocked for eligible new customers.

Once the trading requirement is met, the is automatically unlocked for eligible new customers. Verification required: Kalshi may require identity verification before you can deposit, trade or receive the bonus.

Kalshi may require identity verification before you can deposit, trade or receive the bonus. Offer status: The promotion was last verified on June 9, 2026, but users should review Kalshi’s current terms before signing up.

The current Kalshi offer presents an optimal entry point for new Kalshi customers to secure a $10 sign-up bonus. With today’s loaded MLB slate featuring intriguing matchups like the 42-win Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates, or the Philadelphia Phillies taking on the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre, prediction market traders have plenty of actionable volume to put this offer to use.

Kalshi MLB Tuesday Markets

Matchup Away Home PHI @ TOR PHI 50% TOR 50% NYY @ CLE NYY 54% CLE 45% LAD @ PIT LAD 50% PIT 50%

Applying your $10 Kalshi bonus requires understanding your expected return. Trading $10 on today’s heaviest favorite, the Yankees, yields a marginal profit in comparison to a successful trade on an underdog.

When evaluating these specific matchups in the prediction markets, distinct statistical advantages emerge. In the Yankees versus Guardians contest, New York holds a quantifiable edge at the plate, producing a .764 team OPS compared to Cleveland’s .688. The Yankees complement this power with efficiency on the mound, maintaining a 3.27 team ERA against the Guardians’ 3.78 mark.

A similar data-driven dynamic exists in Pittsburgh. The Dodgers arrive at PNC Park generating a .784 OPS, effectively outpacing the Pirates’ .735 team output. Los Angeles supports that offensive production with a sturdy 3.16 team ERA, a noticeable edge over Pittsburgh’s 4.03 staff ERA. These statistical disparities validate why the road teams project as favorable moneyline targets today.

NBA Finals Prediction Markets: Spurs vs. Knicks Game 4

While the MLB slate provides excellent daily volume, prediction markets on Kalshi also offer substantial value on the hardwood. New Kalshi customers can apply their promotional bonus toward NBA Finals prediction markets. With Game 4 between the Spurs and Knicks set for tomorrow night, applying the same data-first approach to this high-leverage championship matchup is a proven recipe for success.

Activate The Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Offer

Securing your welcome offer ahead of today’s MLB and NBA slate is a streamlined, step-by-step process. To effectively unlock your sign-up bonus, follow this checklist to get your account properly configured:

Register Your Account: Create a new profile here by providing standard personal information, including your name, email address, and date of birth. Verify Your Identity: Submit the necessary proof of identification to ensure your account complies with strict security and verification standards. Apply the Code: When prompted during the registration process, enter the promo code WTOP to securely attach the welcome offer to your account. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial, first-time deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of cumulative trades on the platform to activate the bonus.

Crucially, you do not need to place a single, lump-sum trade of $10 to qualify. You can fragment your exposure across multiple markets—once the cumulative sum of your trades hits the $10 threshold, the $10 sign-up bonus is automatically unlocked and credited to your account.