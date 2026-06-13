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Dive into the World Cup action on Saturday with a $10 bonus in hand when you redeem the Kalshi promo code WTOP. Use this link here to get started.







What is the Kalshi Promo Code for World Cup Games?

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New Kalshi User Offer $10 sign-up bonus Available Matches Qatar vs. Switzerland

Brazil vs. Morocco

Haiti vs. Scotland Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Date Last Verified June 13th, 2026

We’ve seen time and time again that acting on the right promo can give you a genuine analytical edge, and new Kalshi customers can claim a $10 sign-up bonus to use across today’s full slate of Round 1 World Cup matchups. With an exciting daily schedule featuring Qatar taking on Switzerland, Brazil facing Morocco, and Haiti going up against Scotland, traders can leverage this bonus on any of the day’s prediction markets.

It is never too early to look for value in these global events, just as savvy traders are doing over on the hardwood, where Kalshi also has percentages for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, with the Spurs as roughly 66% favorites.

To qualify for this offer, eligible new Kalshi customers must make a first-time deposit of at least $1, which does stand to reason for a premier prediction platform. The $10 bonus will then unlock after the user executes $10 in trades on their chosen markets.

Kalshi operates across all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 years of age to play and take advantage of this welcome promotion. We put a lot of stock in finding these low-barrier entry points, whether you’re trading soccer futures prices or looking at basketball, where Kalshi also has percentages for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, with the Spurs as roughly 66% favorites.

World Cup Matches Today: Win Probabilities

Date/Time (ET) Home Team Away Team Home Win % Draw % Away Win % June 13, 3:00 PM Qatar Switzerland 6.9 14.7 78.4 June 13, 6:00 PM Brazil Morocco 58.0 24.8 17.2 June 13, 9:00 PM Haiti Scotland 16.1 22.5 61.4

Source: Probabilities are current as of June 13, 2026.

Analyzing the implied win probabilities for today’s matches is a fundamental starting point before you deploy your Kalshi promo code. Since soccer features three possible match outcomes, traders must calculate the value of the home win, the away win, and the draw, searching for those hidden longshot gems. These prediction markets offer an excellent opportunity for new users to put their $10 sign-up bonus into action—whether backing a heavy favorite like Switzerland, trusting Brazil to hold the edge against Morocco, or predicting a massive upset.

Diversifying your portfolio across different sports is also a sharp move; for instance, Kalshi also has percentages for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, with the Spurs as roughly 66% favorites.

How to Activate the Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Securing your welcome bonus is a straightforward process, and once your account is fully activated, your $10 bonus becomes incredibly flexible. You aren’t locked into a single prediction; the funds can be split across any of today’s World Cup matches—such as Brazil vs. Morocco or Qatar vs. Switzerland—or applied to any future slate this week. Taking advantage of multi-market opportunities is a smart strategy, especially since Kalshi also has percentages for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, with the Spurs as roughly 66% favorites.

Follow these simple steps to claim your bonus and jump into the action:

Download the App: Navigate to the App Store or Google Play Store to install the Kalshi platform to your mobile device. Create an Account: Register with standard personal information (such as your name, email, and date of birth) and provide secure proof of identification to verify your account. Enter the Promo Code: Input the code WTOP during registration to ensure you lock in the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your account with an initial deposit of at least $1. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades to unlock the bonus. This can be a cumulative sum of smaller trades rather than one single position. Once your volume hits $10, the sign-up bonus will automatically be credited.

After completing these steps, your bonus funds will be ready to deploy across any of the exciting World Cup prediction markets available on Kalshi. To give a shoutout to some immediate value, my Official Prediction is to back the draw percentage in the Haiti vs. Scotland matchup, as situational context points to a tightly contested middle ground. And remember, identifying value doesn’t stop at the soccer pitch; Kalshi also has percentages for Game 5 of the NBA Finals, with the Spurs as roughly 66% favorites.