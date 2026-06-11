Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for MLB, South Korea-Czechia World Cup Trading

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services New customers can take advantage of the Kalshi promo code WTOP ahead of Thursday’s MLB and World Cup games. Sign up here to claim a $10 bonus after making $10 in trades.

The Details: Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Promo Code: WTOP — enter during Kalshi registration to unlock the bonus

WTOP — enter during Kalshi registration to unlock the bonus Bonus: $10 sign-up bonus after making $10 in trades

$10 sign-up bonus after making $10 in trades Minimum Deposit: $1 first-time deposit required

$1 first-time deposit required Availability: All 50 U.S. states — no geographic restrictions

All 50 U.S. states — no geographic restrictions Eligibility: Must be 18 years or older and located in the United States

Must be 18 years or older and located in the United States ⚾ Markets Today: MLB games including Dodgers @ Pirates, Mariners @ Orioles, Braves @ White Sox

MLB games including Dodgers @ Pirates, Mariners @ Orioles, Braves @ White Sox Also Available: World Cup prediction markets

World Cup prediction markets Last Verified: June 11, 2026

Your $10 bonus will automatically unlock after you have made $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets. With a packed MLB schedule today, reaching that threshold is incredibly simple. Whether we’re projecting the outcome of the Dodgers-Pirates clash or pivoting over to the global stage for World Cup action, this offer is the perfect key to unlocking your new account.

MLB Games and Probabilities on Thursday

Let’s get down to the brass tacks of today’s board. I’m placing my focus on these key matchups, looking strictly at the percentages to guide our strategy:

Matchup Probability LAD @ PIT LAD 60.4% / PIT 39.6% SEA @ BAL SEA 51.9% / BAL 48.1% ATL @ CHW ATL 52.0% / CHW 48.0%

Understanding these percentages is where the smart money is made. If we utilize our new account balance and place a $10 trade on the day’s heaviest favorite—the Los Angeles Dodgers at a 60.4% probability—we are looking at a solid $6.56 in profit. Conversely, if you want to take a swing on the biggest underdog on the board and back the Pittsburgh Pirates (39.6%), a successful $10 prediction would yield a handsome $15.25 profit.

When handicapping that marquee matchup, Los Angeles looks primed for success. The Dodgers roll into Pittsburgh boasting a stellar 43-25 record, supported by a potent lineup generating a .789 team OPS. I love backing a pitching staff this dominant, too; they’re logging a 3.24 staff ERA. The hometown Pirates sit at 35-33, carrying a .737 OPS and a much more vulnerable 4.16 staff ERA. Statistically, the Dodgers offer us a clear advantage.

Looking elsewhere on the card, the Seattle Mariners (36-33) hold a slight statistical edge on the mound against the Baltimore Orioles (32-37). Seattle brings a sturdy 3.54 ERA into the contest, which presents a steep challenge for Baltimore’s pitching staff, who currently lug around a 4.56 collective ERA.

How to Use the Kalshi Promo Code

I promise you, claiming this welcome bonus is a straightforward process. Let’s walk through it together so you can activate the offer using promo code WTOP and get in on tonight’s action:

Register Your Account: Create your new account here by entering your standard personal information and providing the required proof of identification. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be absolutely sure to input the Kalshi promo code WTOP to opt into the offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account with a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer, you must make $10 worth of trades on the platform. The best part? You do not have to risk a single trade worth $10. We can spread our risk by breaking our predictions up into a cumulative sum of $10 in trades.

Once you have successfully reached that $10 trading requirement, your $10 sign-up bonus will be credited to your account and ready for use.