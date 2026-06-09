Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Bonus for MLB, NHL + NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP and take advantage of a $10 sign-up bonus by making $10 worth of trades on MLB, NHL, NBA or any other sport. Click here to start signing up.

This bonus applies to exciting matchups like the Los Angeles Dodgers visiting the Pittsburgh Pirates and the New York Yankees taking on the Cleveland Guardians, as well as any other MLB game this week or during future playoff rounds. It’s also worth noting that Kalshi has trading options on the Stanley Cup Final and NBA Finals as well.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Unlocks $10 Bonus

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in the US Bonus Last Verified On June 9, 2026

Available exclusively for new Kalshi customers, this promotional offer provides an easy way to secure a $10 sign-up bonus. To claim the offer, you must first create your account and make a first-time deposit of at least $1. From there, your $10 bonus will automatically unlock after you have executed $10 in trades on Kalshi’s prediction markets.

Beyond the diamond, new Kalshi customers can also utilize their initial trades and subsequent bonus funds on NBA and NHL prediction markets. As the hardwood and ice host pivotal playoff series, the platform offers dynamic contract pricing for basketball and hockey fans looking to capitalize on their sports knowledge alongside their baseball trades.

Tuesday Night MLB Market Probability

Matchup Market Probability LAD @ PIT LAD 50% / PIT 50% NYY @ CLE NYY 54% / CLE 46% ATL @ CHW ATL 58% / CHW 42%

Looking closely at the statistical breakdown, the Yankees are solid favorites against the Guardians for good reason. New York boasts a superior .242 batting average and .764 OPS compared to Cleveland’s .230 average and .688 OPS. On the mound, the Yankees also hold the edge with a stellar 3.27 team ERA against the Guardians’ 3.78 ERA.

Similarly, the Braves justify their heavy favorite status with an explosive offense hitting .256 with a .753 OPS, slightly outpacing the White Sox offense (.242 AVG, .741 OPS). Furthermore, Atlanta’s pitching staff holds an impressive 3.19 ERA compared to Chicago’s 4.38 ERA, underscoring the mismatch between the two clubs.

How to Get Started With Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome bonus is a straightforward process. To ensure you receive your $10 sign-up bonus ahead of the opening pitches, simply follow the step-by-step instructions outlined below:

Create an Account: Register for a new account by providing standard personal information (such as your name, date of birth, and email address). Verify Your Identity: Provide proof of identification. Kalshi requires identity verification to ensure a secure trading environment. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, be sure to enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP when prompted. Make a Deposit: Link a verified payment method and make a first-time deposit of at least $1 into your new account. Start Trading: Execute $10 worth of trades on the platform. You do not have to make a single trade worth $10; rather, a cumulative sum of $10 across multiple trades (such as backing the Dodgers or Yankees in different markets) will fulfill this requirement.

Once your total trading volume reaches $10, Kalshi will automatically unlock your $10 sign-up bonus, giving you extra capital to predict the outcome of upcoming MLB matchups.