Josh Rojas has go-ahead, 2-run single as pinch hitter in Royals debut as Kansas City tops Twins 8-6

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pinch-hitter Josh Rojas had a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning in his Kansas City debut…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Pinch-hitter Josh Rojas had a go-ahead, two-run single in the ninth inning in his Kansas City debut and the Royals outlasted the Minnesota Twins 8-6 on Thursday night.

Rojas was recalled from Triple-A Omaha earlier in the day and didn’t enter the game until he pinch hit for Nick Loftin with the bases loaded and one out against Justin Lawrence. Rojas slapped a single up the middle to put the Royals ahead.

Matt Strahm (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning of relief for the win. Alex Lange got three outs for his second save this season. Michael Massey hit his sixth homer for the Royals.

Taylor Rogers (1-3) took the the loss after being charged with two runs in the ninth.

Kody Clemens homered twice off Royals starter Seth Lugo, and Byron Buxton and Victor Caratini also hit home runs — all solo shots.

Lawrence made his second appearance for Minnesota after the Twins acquired him from Pittsburgh on Monday. He walked Maikel Garcia to load the bases before giving up the go-ahead hit to Rojas.

Andrew Morris started for Minnesota in an opener role as the Twins used a total of seven pitchers against Kansas City.

Lugo allowed five runs and six hits in five innings.

Carter Jensen hit a two-run double in a three-run sixth inning for Kansas City. He later scored when two Twins converged on a pop fly beyond the infield and couldn’t make the catch. The play was ruled an error on shortstop Ryan Kreidler.

The game was delayed 1 hour, 7 minutes due to rain and lightning. The delay occurred in the middle of the sixth inning with the Royals leading 6-5.

Up next

Kansas City RHP Michael Wacha (4-3, 3-23 ERA) starts Friday after giving up six runs and eight hits in his last start. Minnesota counters with RHP Zebby Matthews (1-3, 4.63), who was tagged for seven runs in his most recent outing.

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