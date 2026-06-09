Jose Altuve and Christian Walker rally Astros to 5-4 win over Angels in 10 innings

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jose Altuve scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a popout to shallow center…

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jose Altuve scored the go-ahead run in the 10th inning on a popout to shallow center field, and Houston Astros left fielder Brice Matthews threw out Mike Trout at home plate in the bottom half to preserve a 5-4 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night.

Christian Walker hit an RBI single for Houston off Kirby Yates with one out in the ninth, tying it 4-all.

Altuve began the 10th as the automatic runner at second base and moved to third on Matthews’ bunt single. Sam Aldegheri (1-1) struck out Cam Smith and got Jake Meyers to pop out to a backpedaling Nick Madrigal behind second. Altuve tagged up and took off, sliding in safely at the plate when catcher Logan O’Hoppe couldn’t come up with an in-between hop on Madrigal’s throw home.

O’Hoppe was charged with an error on the play, and Meyers was not credited with an RBI.

Trout started the bottom of the 10th as the automatic runner on second, but was erased trying to score on a leadoff single by Jose Siri. Bryan Abreu then struck out Jo Adell and retired Denzer Guzman on a liner to left for his fourth save.

Josh Hader (1-0) struck out the side in the ninth for the win.

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