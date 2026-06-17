Jeremy Peña homers, Lambert allows 2 hits and Astros beat Tigers 4-2

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered and had an RBI single, Peter Lambert allowed just one run on two hits…

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña homered and had an RBI single, Peter Lambert allowed just one run on two hits and the Houston Astros beat the Detroit Tigers 4-2 on Wednesday.

Yordan Alvarez extended his on-base streak to 24 games and scored Christian Vazquez on a double for his 55th RBI of the season.

Lambert (6-4) retired nine of his first 10 batters. He gave up a leadoff single to Dillon Dingler in the fourth, and went on to retire 11 straight before Kerry Carpenter’s solo homer in the seventh. He finished seven innings with five strikeouts and walked none.

Peña homered in the third inning off Casey Mize (2-4). Alvarez hit his double in the fifth to make it 2-0.

Mize was making his first start since coming off the injured list after dealing with right adductor inflammation. He retired eight of the first nine batters he faced before Peña lined his fourth home run of the season.

Mize gave up three runs on six hits with three strikeouts and one walk in 4 2/3 innings.

The Astros extended their lead with an Isaac Paredes RBI double and Peña’s bases-loaded single in the fifth and sixth innings, respectively.

Rookie Kevin McGonigle hit his sixth homer of the year in the ninth, lifting a first-pitch fastball from Josh Hader into the left-field seats.

Hader went on to strike out the side and secure his fourth save of the season.

Up next

Houston: Opens a three-game series with Cleveland at home on Friday. RHP Tatsuya Imai (3-3, 6.43 ERA) is slated to pitch the series opener.

Detroit: Opens a three-game series against the Chicago White Sox at home on Friday. LHP Tarik Skubal (3-3, 2.81 ERA) will counter White Sox RHP Erick Fedde (2-5, 4.50 ERA).

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