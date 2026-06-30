Jacob deGrom dominant for 7 innings, streaking Rangers get gift run in 4-2 win over Guardians

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched seven strong innings and the Texas Rangers took advantage of a bone-headed play by…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jacob deGrom pitched seven strong innings and the Texas Rangers took advantage of a bone-headed play by Cleveland rookie outfielder Cooper Ingle on Tuesday night to beat the Guardians 4-2 and extend their winning streak to six games.

DeGrom (7-5) allowed a two-run homer to Kyle Manzardo in the first before turning dominant. The right-hander gave up a leadoff single in the second before retiring 18 of the next 19 batters, improving to 4-0 in June.

The five-time All-Star had five pitches at 100 or more miles per hour, and topped out at 100.5 twice. They were his fastest since hitting 101 on April 23, 2023, and most in a game since April 11 of that year.

Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer and Josh Jung added a solo shot as the AL West-leading Rangers improved to 7-2 on their road trip.

They got a big assist in the seventh inning when Ingle, making just his second major league start in the outfield, lost track of the number of outs and tossed a live ball into the stands, allowing the Rangers to take a 3-2 lead.

With a runner at second and one out, Ingle caught a routine fly ball hit by Rangers left fielder Alejandro Osuna for the second out. Thinking it was the third out, Ingle looked at the ball in his glove before throwing it over the protective netting to fans.

The umpires immediately ruled the ball was dead and Ezequiel Duran was awarded home plate.

Pederson connected for his 14th homer — and 11th since May 26 — off Tanner Bibee (2-9) to tie it 2-all in the third.

Jung’s ninth homer made it 4-2 in the eighth.

Manzardo gave the Guardians a 2-0 lead in the first with his 10th homer.

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager was pulled before his at-bat in the first inning because of back discomfort. The five-time All-Star missed 19 games earlier this season with back spasms.

Up Next

Rangers LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-6, 4.05 ERA), whose only career outing against Cleveland came with San Diego, starts the series finale in a matinee on Wednesday against Guardians LHP Joey Cantillo (6-3, 3.87).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.