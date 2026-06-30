Jackson Koivun makes pro debut in John Deere Classic and U.S. Senior Open goes to Scioto

PGA Tour JOHN DEERE CLASSIC Site: Silvis, Illinois. Course: TPC Deere Run. Yardage: 7,327. Par: 71, Prize money: $8.8 million.…

PGA Tour

JOHN DEERE CLASSIC

Site: Silvis, Illinois.

Course: TPC Deere Run. Yardage: 7,327. Par: 71,

Prize money: $8.8 million. Winner’s share: $1,584,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Brian Campbell.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Viktor Hovland won the Travelers Championship.

Notes: The tournament has a big emphasis on youth. Jackson Koivun, the No. 1 amateur in the world, makes his professional debut. The tournament gave sponsor exemptions to NCAA champion Preston Stout of Oklahoma State, and U.S. Amateur champion Mason Howell, who just graduated high school and is going to Georgia. … Zach Johnson is skipping his first U.S. Senior Open to play the John Deere Classic, his local PGA Tour event that he won in 2012. … Jordan Spieth won his first PGA Tour title at the John Deere in 2013. He is in the field this week ahead of returning to Royal Birkdale where he won the 2017 British Open. … Also playing is 18-year-old Blades Brown, who has special temporary membership. Brown also is in the top 20 in Korn Ferry Tour points. The Korn Ferry Tour is off this week. … Memorial winner J.T. Poston is playing. … Max Homa is in the field. This is the one-year anniversary of the last time Homa was inside the top 100 in the world ranking.

Next week: Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

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USGA and PGA Tour Champions

U.S. SENIOR OPEN

Site: Columbus, Ohio.

Course: Scioto CC. Yardage: 7,170. Par: 70.

Prize money: $4 million. Winner’s share: $800,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel), 5-7 p.m. (Peacock); Saturday, noon to 2 p.m. (Peacock), 2-5 p.m. (NBC); Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Peacock), 3-6 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Padraig Harrington.

Last year: Harrington won by one shot over Stewart Cink at The Broadmoor in Colorado.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Stewart Cink.

Last PGA Tour Champions event: Dicky Pride won the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open.

Notes: This is the 100-year anniversary of Bobby Jones winning the 1926 U.S. Open at Scioto Country Club. … Jack Nicklaus grew up at Scioto, about 15 minutes away from Muirfield Village that he built for the Memorial. … Samuel Bush, the grandfather of the late President George H.W. Bush, was one of the co-founders of Scioto. … The winner is exempt into the U.S. Open next year at Pebble Beach. … Padraig Harrington will try to join Miller Barber as the only three-time winners of the U.S. Senior Open. … The tournament dates to 1980. … This is the third time for Scioto to host the U.S. Senior Open. Gene Sauers (2016) and Dale Douglass (1986) and the previous two winners at the course originally designed by Donald Ross. … Andrew Green did a renovation at Scioto to restore it to its original design, while removing hundreds of trees. … Steve Stricker (2019) and Fred Funk (2009) share the U.S. Senior Open record for largest margin of victory at six strokes.

Next week: Kaulig Companies Championship.

Next U.S. Senior Open: Oak Tree National in Edmond, Oklahoma.

Online: https://www.usga.org/ and https://www.pgatour.com/pgatour-champions

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European tour

BMW INTERNATIONAL

Site: Munich.

Course: Golfclub Munchen Eichenried. Yardage: 7,354. Par: 72.

Prize money: $3 million. Winner’s share: $500,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 6:30-11 a.m. (Golf Channel), 11 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel app); Saturday-Sunday, 7 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Daniel Brown.

Race to Dubai leader: Patrick Reed.

Last week: Eugenio Chacarra won the Italian Open.

Notes: Patrick Reed is playing the second of four straight weeks on the European tour as the American tries to build his lead in the Race to Dubai. … This is the home club of Stephan Jaeger, who is playing the John Deere Classic this week on the PGA Tour as he is outside the top 70. … Marco Penge of England, who has not played since the PGA Championship as he tries to take care of health issues, is in the field. Penge withdrew from the U.S. Open and said he would not return until he was ready. … The field include seven players from LIV Golf, which including Joaquin Niemann, Sergio Garcia, Carlos Ortiz and Abraham Ancer. … Eugenio Chacarra of Spain is playing as he tries to secure one of the 10 spots on the PGA Tour from the Race to Dubai. … The tournament dates to 1989, when David Feherty defeated Fred Couples by five shots. … Paul Azinger was a two-time winner of the BMW International Open.

Next week: Genesis Scottish Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

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LPGA Tour

Last week: Hae Ran Ryu won the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship.

Next week: Amundi Evian Championship.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

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Korn Ferry Tour

Last week: Drew Nesbitt won the Memorial Health Championship.

Next week: The Blue Championship.

Points leader: Doc Redman.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour

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Other tours

Japan Golf Tour: Japan Players Championship, Nishi Nasuno CC, Tochigi, Japan. Defending champion: Tatsunori Shogenji. Online: https://www.jgto.org/en/

Ladies European Tour: Hulencourt Women’s Open, Hulencourt GC, Vieux Genappe, Belgium. Television: Thursday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Golf Channel app); Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel app). Defending champion: Darcey Harry. Online: https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

Challenge Tour: Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge, Golf PGA France du Vaudreuil, Le Vaudreuil, France. Previous winner: David Horsey. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/hotelplanner-tour/

Japan LPGA: Shiseido-JAL Ladies Open, Totsuka CC (East), Kanagawa, Japan. Defending champion: Saki Nagamine. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korea LPGA: The Lotte Open, Bear’s Best Cheongna, Incheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Hyejun Park. Online: https://klpga.co.kr/

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