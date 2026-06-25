Ivory Coast 2, Curacao 0

Ivory Coast 1 1 — 2 Curacao 0 0 — 0 First Half_1, Ivory Coast, Pepe, (Diomande), 7th minute. Second…

Ivory Coast 1 1 — 2 Curacao 0 0 — 0

First Half_1, Ivory Coast, Pepe, (Diomande), 7th minute.

Second Half_2, Ivory Coast, Pepe, (Sangare), 64th.

Goalies_Ivory Coast, Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Kone, Alban Lafont; Curacao, Eloy Room, Tyrick Bodak, Trevor Doornbusch.

Yellow Cards_Pepe, Ivory Coast, 35th; Bacuna, Curacao, 75th; Kastaneer, Curacao, 83rd.

Referee_Glenn Nyberg. Assistant Referees_Mahbod Beigi, Andreas Soderkvist, Carlos Del Cerro Grande. 4th Official_Sandro Scharer.

A_68,324.

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