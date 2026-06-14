Ivory Coast 1, Ecuador 0

Ecuador 0 0 — 0 Ivory Coast 0 1 — 1 First Half_None. Second Half_1, Ivory Coast, Diallo, (Singo), 90th…

Ecuador 0 0 — 0 Ivory Coast 0 1 — 1

First Half_None.

Second Half_1, Ivory Coast, Diallo, (Singo), 90th minute.

Goalies_Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Gonzalo Valle; Ivory Coast, Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Kone, Alban Lafont.

Yellow Cards_Fofana, Ivory Coast, 28th; Kessie, Ivory Coast, 38th; Doue, Ivory Coast, 40th; Porozo, Ecuador, 73rd.

Referee_Francois Letexier. Assistant Referees_Cyril Mugnier, Mehdi Rahmouni, Jarred Gillett. 4th Official_Khalid Saleh Alturais.

A_68,274.

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