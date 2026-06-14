Ivory Coast 1, Ecuador 0

|Ecuador
|0
|0
|—
|0
|Ivory Coast
|0
|1
|—
|1
First Half_None.
Second Half_1, Ivory Coast, Diallo, (Singo), 90th minute.
Goalies_Ecuador, Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Gonzalo Valle; Ivory Coast, Yahia Fofana, Mohamed Kone, Alban Lafont.
Yellow Cards_Fofana, Ivory Coast, 28th; Kessie, Ivory Coast, 38th; Doue, Ivory Coast, 40th; Porozo, Ecuador, 73rd.
Referee_Francois Letexier. Assistant Referees_Cyril Mugnier, Mehdi Rahmouni, Jarred Gillett. 4th Official_Khalid Saleh Alturais.
A_68,274.
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