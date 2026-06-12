Ireland’s home game against Israel in Nations League to be played at neutral site

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland’s home game against Israel in the Nations League will be played at a neutral site and…

DUBLIN (AP) — Ireland’s home game against Israel in the Nations League will be played at a neutral site and behind closed doors, the Irish soccer federation confirmed Friday.

The Football Association of Ireland, which faced calls by pro-Palestinian activists for a boycott, said the Oct. 4 game originally scheduled for Aviva Stadium in the Irish capital posed “operational challenges.”

At a recent home friendly against Qatar, Irish activists hurled tennis balls onto the pitch in protest. The balls had “Stop the Game” messages on them, referring to the Nations League matches against Israel.

The Irish federation confirmed that it received UEFA approval to move the October game. A location hasn’t been announced. The teams will also meet on Sept. 27 at a neutral site for Israel’s “home” game.

“Following consultation with various stakeholders, the Association is of the view that operational challenges could impact on the delivery of the game on home soil, so the fixture will be played away from the Aviva Stadium,” it said in a statement.

“The Association understands and respects the views expressed by players and staff, supporters, its members, campaigners, members of the public and the Irish footballing community in relation to this fixture.”

The federation reiterated that boycotting the games could damage Ireland’s chances of qualifying for the 2028 European Championship, which Ireland is co-hosting with Britain.

Forfeiting six points “could lead to relegation to League C in the UEFA Nations League and weaken our qualifying potential for (the Euros),” it said.

The federation also said it has been in close contact with the Palestinian Football Association, which it said expressed its appreciation “for the principled positions taken by the Football Association of Ireland in support of the rights of the Palestinian people and Palestinian athletes.”

Ireland’s federation added that previously it had called on UEFA to suspend the Israel Football Association from UEFA competitions — in protest of Israel’s military action in Gaza. The Israel-Hamas war was sparked by the militant group’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023.

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