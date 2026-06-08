Injured US defender Chris Richards goes through full practice in boost for World Cup availability

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Top defender Chris Richards participated in his first full practice with the U.S. World Cup team…

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Top defender Chris Richards participated in his first full practice with the U.S. World Cup team on Monday when the Americans reported to their training base in Southern California.

Richards tore two left ankle ligaments while playing for Crystal Palace on May 17, and he missed the Americans’ two friendlies over the past week. He was included on the United States’ 26-man roster for the World Cup, but injured players can still be replaced until Thursday evening.

“We will see,” U.S. coach Mauricio Pochettino said. “Today is the first time with the team, and so it’s good to have nearly everyone ready to be selected for the game.”

The Americans open their home World Cup against Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Friday night.

The 26-year-old Richards had worked out on his own away from his teammates during U.S. practices in recent days, but he got through the full workout in front of more than 5,500 fans at Great Park in Orange County with no apparent problems. Richards then laughed and joked with fans while signing autographs after practice.

The Americans badly want Richards to be a key contributor at the heart of their defense, so they are giving him every opportunity to get fit. Richards is considered the best central defender among a thin U.S. pool at the vital position.

Richards has previously said he fully expects to play in this World Cup despite the injury setback. He missed the event in 2022 in Qatar because of a hamstring injury.

Tyler Adams was briefly on the field with his teammates but went back to the gym while practice continued. A spokesperson said the team is merely managing the Bournemouth midfielder’s workload.

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