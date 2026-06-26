Indiana faces Los Angeles following Mitchell’s 30-point game

Los Angeles Sparks (8-9, 5-5 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (10-8, 5-4 Eastern Conference) Indianapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT BOTTOM…

Los Angeles Sparks (8-9, 5-5 Western Conference) at Indiana Fever (10-8, 5-4 Eastern Conference)

Indianapolis; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana Fever hosts the Los Angeles Sparks after Kelsey Mitchell scored 30 points in the Indiana Fever’s 111-109 loss to the Phoenix Mercury.

The Fever are 7-4 on their home court. Indiana is ninth in the WNBA with 39.2 points in the paint led by Aliyah Boston averaging 9.2.

The Sparks are 5-3 on the road. Los Angeles is fourth in the Western Conference scoring 88.9 points per game and is shooting 45.7%.

Indiana is shooting 46.7% from the field this season, 1.1 percentage points lower than the 47.8% Los Angeles allows to opponents. Los Angeles averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Indiana allows.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Fever won 87-78 in the last meeting on May 14. Caitlin Clark led the Fever with 24 points, and Kelsey Plum led the Sparks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clark is averaging 21.2 points and 8.1 assists for the Fever. Mitchell is averaging 22.0 points over the last 10 games.

Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds for the Sparks. Rae Burrell is averaging 14.7 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 47.1% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fever: 6-4, averaging 94.0 points, 35.1 rebounds, 20.2 assists, 5.4 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 91.1 points per game.

Sparks: 4-6, averaging 87.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 19.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 92.3 points.

INJURIES: Fever: Caitlin Clark: day to day (back).

Sparks: Cameron Brink: out (ankle), Kelsey Plum: out (lower leg).

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The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

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