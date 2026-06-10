Ice skating brings all world championships together to Beijing in 2028

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — All four world championships in ice skating plus an annual awards ceremony will be brought to…

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — All four world championships in ice skating plus an annual awards ceremony will be brought to one city in 2028 as a showcase for the sports, the International Skating Union said Wednesday.

Beijing will host all the disciplines — figure skating, speed skating, short track and synchronized skating — six years after it hosted the 2022 Olympics. Synchro is not on the Olympic program.

“For the first time in our history, athletes, fans, broadcasters, partners and stakeholders from every skating discipline will come together on one stage,” ISU president Jae Youl Kim said in a statement.

The first unified world championships also will mark the midway point between the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Games and the 2030 French Alps Winter Games.

The dates in 2028 were not yet specified for the Beijing championships, which will use skating’s two venues from the 2022 Olympics plus the National Indoor Stadium that hosted ice hockey then.

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AP Winter Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/milan-cortina-2026-winter-olympics

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