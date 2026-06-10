How to watch UFC Freedom 250 and what to watch for during the card on the White House South Lawn

UFC is set to hold its first event on the White House South Lawn with a mixed martial arts show…

UFC is set to hold its first event on the White House South Lawn with a mixed martial arts show timed for President Donald Trump’s 80th birthday and the celebration of the nation’s 250th anniversary.

UFC Freedom 250 is set for Sunday night.

UFC CEO Dana White is friends with the president and the two have discussed for more than a year the idea of bringing mixed martial arts to the White House.

Their relationship dates to UFC’s infancy as White reorganized the company and led its rise into national prominence.

The cage and stage will themselves be surrounded by thousands of temporary seats, including ringside space for a full marching band that can set the entire scene to blaring music. The Zac Brown Band will perform the National Anthem.

The fight card is part of a series of events celebrating the semiquincentennial of the Declaration of Independence’s signing on July 4, 1776. Other planned events include an IndyCar race that will pass by the White House.

How to watch UFC Freedom 250

The main card airs live only on Paramount+ at 8 p.m. Eastern on Sunday.

There was some initial discussion that the show would be simulcast on television via CBS. The show instead will only air domestically on the subscription service. Paramount, which is controlled by the Ellison family, also close allies of Trump, this year became the new home to UFC events across the United States

It was a shift away from UFC’s long-time pay-per-view model. Paramount and UFC parent company TKO said the change will allow the mixed martial arts programming to reach more consumers nationwide.

Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 a month.

Who is on the card?

The card has been panned by fans online as underwhelming and features just two championship fights.

Brazil’s Alex Pereira will meet France’s Ciryl Gane for the interim UFC heavyweight title. Spanish-Georgian lightweight champion Ilia Topuria then takes on interim champ Justin Gaethje, one of just two Americans who currently hold even a share of the UFC’s 11 championship belts.

There are five other fights on the main card that include former title-fight participants Michael Chandler and Derrick Lewis and former 135-pound champion Sean O’Malley.

What about the weather?

White says the outdoor show will go on rain or shine.

The mid-week forecast on Weather.com called for rain showers early with overcast skies late Sunday and temperatures around 70 degrees around the time of the first fight.

The main venue has 4,500 seats but thousands more are expected to watch in the open air at the Ellipse, a prominent public park south of the White House.

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