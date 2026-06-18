x-first half winner All Times EDT Tuesday’s Games Spokane 15, Vancouver 11 Hillsboro 12, Everett 5 Eugene 10, Tri-City 6…

x-first half winner

All Times EDT

Tuesday’s Games

Spokane 15, Vancouver 11

Hillsboro 12, Everett 5

Eugene 10, Tri-City 6

Wednesday’s Games

Spokane 5, Vancouver 4, 10 innings

Everett 5, Hillsboro 3

Tri-City 2, Eugene 0

Thursday’s Games

Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.

Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.

Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.

Vancouver at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.

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