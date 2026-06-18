x-first half winner
All Times EDT
Tuesday’s Games
Spokane 15, Vancouver 11
Hillsboro 12, Everett 5
Eugene 10, Tri-City 6
Wednesday’s Games
Spokane 5, Vancouver 4, 10 innings
Everett 5, Hillsboro 3
Tri-City 2, Eugene 0
Thursday’s Games
Vancouver at Spokane, 9:35 p.m.
Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Hillsboro at Everett, 10:05 p.m.
Eugene at Tri-City, 10:05 p.m.
Vancouver at Spokane, 10:05 p.m.
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