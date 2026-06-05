Giants’ Matt Chapman joins select SF baseball company, including Willie Mays, with 8 RBIs in win

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Chapman joined some select San Francisco baseball company — including Willie Mays — with his massive…

CHICAGO (AP) — Matt Chapman joined some select San Francisco baseball company — including Willie Mays — with his massive day at the plate on Friday.

The 33-year-old third baseman hit his fourth career grand slam, a three-run homer and added a sacrifice fly to finish with a career-high eight RBIs in the Giants’ 18-3 rout of the slumping Chicago Cubs. The eight RBIs tied the Giants’ San Francisco-era individual game record, shared by five others. The first to do it after the team relocated from New York in 1958 was Mays in on April 30, 1961.

The other Giants to accomplish the feat were Orlando Cepeda (July 1961), Brandon Crawford (July 2019), Joc Pederson (May 2020) and Wilmer Flores (May 2025).

“I feel like I’ve been doing a good job with runners in scoring position and I’ve been having a lot of opportunities with guys on base,” said Chapman, in his 10th major league season and third with the Giants.

Chapman hit his slam in San Francisco’s six-run fourth — and in a light rain — off Edward Cabrera. It barely reached Wrigley Field’s left-center basket.

He added a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Chapman’s second homer capped the Giants’ seven-run sixth inning. He launched Ethan Roberts’ down-the-middle sweeper and sent it 432 feet to left before it struck an electric ad sign above the bleachers.

Chapman’s slam was the Giants’ second in two days and sixth this season — all in San Francisco’s last 18 games. The Giants are the sixth team in MLB history to hit six slams in 20 days or less, according to the club.

Chapman said he has now homered in every major league ballpark after going deep twice at Wrigley.

“I got Sacramento (the Athletics’ temporary home) in Triple-A, so we’ll count it,” he said. “But this was my last one, so that’s cool.”

Willy Adames and Casey Schmitt also each homered twice and Jonah Cox added a solo shot after entering as a pinch hitter. The Giants won their third straight with a 19-hit attack after getting 20 hits in a 12-9 win at Milwaukee on Thursday.

Chapman is up to four homers and 31 RBIs on the season with a .241 average. His best output was 36 homers and 91 RBIs with the Athletics in an All-Star 2019 season.

“I haven’t been doing anything different over the last week,” Chapman said. “We went to Milwaukee and I hit that home run (on Monday) and then got a few more hits yesterday, so I felt like I was starting to feel more comfortable in the box.

“I feel like I’m on time, getting good swings off and then today just showed up and just kept trying to repeat it and, you know, the power showed up a little bit.”

Even so, San Francisco is still just 26-38 and deep in the NL West standings.

“We didn’t have many guys swinging the bat early and it seems like everybody’s kind of come alive at a similar time,” Chapman said. “The quality of at-bats have been really good.”

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