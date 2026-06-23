Giants’ Devers apologizes to Vitello after storming into dugout, in lineup vs. A’s

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers was back in the San Francisco Giants’ starting lineup Tuesday night after apologizing to…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Rafael Devers was back in the San Francisco Giants’ starting lineup Tuesday night after apologizing to manager Tony Vitello for a “misunderstanding” that had the first baseman storming into the dugout on Sunday.

After Devers drew a leadoff walk in the ninth inning of the Giants’ 2-1 loss to the Marlins, Vitello sent Jonah Cox on the field to pinch-run. Devers demonstrably waved off Cox, then angrily headed into the dugout.

“It was a misunderstanding,” Devers said Tuesday through interpreter Erwin Higueros. “Two days prior to that, I had told the manager that I had a problem with my hamstring and I thought that was the reason that he was taking me out of the game.

“That’s why I didn’t want to come out. It just got a little bit blown out of proportion. … I apologized, which is the right thing to do.”

Devers, who was batting cleanup for the Giants in their game against the visiting Athletics on Tuesday night, said he and Vitello spoke about the situation on the team’s flight from Miami to San Francisco on Sunday night.

Vitello, the first manager to go directly from being a college head coach to leading a major league team, appreciated Devers coming to speak with him.

“It was needed,” Vitello said. “We were going to have to have a conversation, but it was a great talk. … From this point on, it’s a non-issue.”

The Giants acquired Devers from Boston last June. He entered Tuesday batting .238 with 11 home runs and 36 RBIs. He had struck out 97 times in 298 at-bats.

San Francisco got swept by the Marlins, dropping its record to 31-46. Devers was asked if his reaction Sunday stemmed from the frustration of the season.

“We have a long season ahead of us,” Devers said. “We all have ups and downs. … This could change any time and we just cannot get frustrated by anything.”

In an early afternoon news conference Tuesday, Giants president of baseball operations Buster Posey defended Devers.

“Everybody has missteps,” said Posey, the former longtime San Francisco catcher. “So, I don’t think you can have an instance like that and say that he’s not a good teammate.”

Posey mum on Pride Night criticism

Posey declined to answer any questions regarding the Giants’ Pride Night on June 12.

Three San Francisco pitchers — starter Landen Roupp and relievers JT Brubaker and Ryan Walker — inscribed a Bible verse on their caps, which had the S.F. logo in rainbow colors. Reliever Sam Hentges opted to wear the team’s traditional cap.

Some fans and media members criticized the pitchers and the organization for not supporting the LGBTQ+ community. Others criticized the organization for not making allowances for the pitchers’ religious beliefs.

On Monday, baseball commissioner Rob Manfred said in a letter to Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri that the team failed to properly explain to players that they were allowed not to wear the rainbow caps.

“I understand that there are strong feelings on this topic,” Posey said. “There are differing perspectives and out of respect to everybody involved, it’s not something that I’m going to revisit.”

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