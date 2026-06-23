Giannis Antetokounmpo getting traded to Heat in blockbuster, AP source says

MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting traded to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster move that will send Tyler…

MIAMI (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting traded to the Miami Heat in a blockbuster move that will send Tyler Herro and a slew of other players and draft capital to the Milwaukee Bucks, a person with knowledge of the move said Monday night.

Bobby Portis is coming to Miami with Antetokounmpo, with Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis going to the Bucks, said the person, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been finalized by the NBA.

Milwaukee is also getting three first-round picks in the deal, including the 13th selection in Tuesday’s draft.

And just like that, the Heat have another superstar — as they pursue what would be a fourth championship and eighth trip to the NBA Finals since 2006.

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