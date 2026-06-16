Georgia gets another strong pitching performance against Texas, wins 2-0 to reach CWS bracket final

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dylan Vigue and Justin Byrd combined on a four-hitter and Georgia made the most of its…

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Dylan Vigue and Justin Byrd combined on a four-hitter and Georgia made the most of its few offensive opportunities to oust Texas from the College World Series with a 2-0 victory Tuesday night.

The Bulldogs (53-13) beat the Longhorns (46-15) twice in four days to advance to the Bracket 2 final against Oklahoma. Georgia would have to beat the Sooners on Wednesday and again Thursday to go to the best-of-three championship round for the first time since 2008.

The Bulldogs, who struck out 17 times and had just five hits against Luke Harrison and Sam Cozart, scored single runs in the fifth and seventh innings and relied on a strong pitching encore to Joey Volchko’s 15-strikeout four-hitter in a 7-1 win over Longhorns on Saturday.

Vigue allowed two hits and struck out eight in four innings and Byrd gave up two hits and fanned four the rest of the way.

In two games against Texas, Georgia pitchers held the Longhorns to 8-of-60 hitting (.133) with no extra-base hits and struck out 27.

Harrison (6-4), making his first start since May 29, was in total control early and finished with a career-high 11 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

The Bulldogs scored in the fifth when Tre Phelps, who was 1 for 11 in the CWS and struck out his first two times at bat, doubled in Brennan Hudson for Georgia’s first hit.

Georgia added a run in the seventh against Sam Cozart after coming out on the good side of three challenges.

Texas center fielder Dariyan Pendergrass attempted a diving catch on Ryan Black’s fly to start the inning. The ball popped out when Pendergrass’ glove hit the ground. The initial call was good catch. Georgia challenged and the call was reversed. With Black on third, Rylan Lujo popped up to short left. Black tagged up and beat Adrian Rodriguez’s throw to the plate. Texas challenged the call, and video showed Black got his hand under Carson Tinney’s tag. Texas challenged again a moment later, this time that Black left third early. Video showed he did not.

The Longhorns’ last best chance to score came in the eighth when Rodriguez, who hit for the cycle against Alabama on Monday, came up with men on first and second and two outs. He grounded out.

Georgia’s shutout followed West Virginia’s 12-0 win over Troy, marking the first day at the CWS since 1973 that there were multiple shutouts.

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