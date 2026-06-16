Live Radio
Home » Sports » Georgia 2, Texas 0

Georgia 2, Texas 0

The Associated Press

June 16, 2026, 11:36 PM

Georgia Texas
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Phelps 3b 5 0 2 1 Robbins rf 4 0 1 0
Jackson c 4 0 0 0 Tinney c 4 0 1 0
Lujo cf/rf 4 0 0 1 Pack Jr. lf 2 0 0 0
O’Shaughnessy dh 1 0 0 0 Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 0
Ishikawa lf 3 0 1 0 Mendoza dh 4 0 0 0
Wynn 2b 4 0 0 0 Becerra 2b 4 0 0 0
Hudson 1b 2 1 0 0 Larson 1b 3 0 0 0
Branch ss 3 0 0 0 Borba 3b 3 0 1 0
Black rf 4 1 2 0 Livingston ph-p 1 0 0 0
Pendergrass cf 1 0 0 0
Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 30 0 4 0

E_Tinney, Black. 2B_Phelps (11). RBI_Phelps (59), Lujo (49).

Georgia 000 010 100 2
Texas 000 000 000 0
IP H R ER BB SO
Georgia
Byrd W 5 2 0 0 1 4
Vigue 4 2 0 0 2 8
Texas
Cozart 3 1/3 3 1 1 1 6
Harrison L 5 2/3 2 1 1 4 11

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up