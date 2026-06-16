Georgia 2, Texas 0

Georgia Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Phelps 3b 5 0 2 1 Robbins rf 4 0…

Georgia Texas ab r h bi ab r h bi Phelps 3b 5 0 2 1 Robbins rf 4 0 1 0 Jackson c 4 0 0 0 Tinney c 4 0 1 0 Lujo cf/rf 4 0 0 1 Pack Jr. lf 2 0 0 0 O’Shaughnessy dh 1 0 0 0 Rodriguez ss 4 0 1 0 Ishikawa lf 3 0 1 0 Mendoza dh 4 0 0 0 Wynn 2b 4 0 0 0 Becerra 2b 4 0 0 0 Hudson 1b 2 1 0 0 Larson 1b 3 0 0 0 Branch ss 3 0 0 0 Borba 3b 3 0 1 0 Black rf 4 1 2 0 Livingston ph-p 1 0 0 0 Pendergrass cf 1 0 0 0 Totals 30 2 5 2 Totals 30 0 4 0

E_Tinney, Black. 2B_Phelps (11). RBI_Phelps (59), Lujo (49).

Georgia 000 010 100 — 2 Texas 000 000 000 — 0

IP H R ER BB SO

Georgia Byrd W 5 2 0 0 1 4 Vigue 4 2 0 0 2 8

Texas Cozart 3 1/3 3 1 1 1 6 Harrison L 5 2/3 2 1 1 4 11

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