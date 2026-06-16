Georgia 2, Texas 0

|Georgia
|
|
|
|
|
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Phelps 3b
|5
|0
|2
|1
|
|Robbins rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Jackson c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tinney c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Lujo cf/rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|
|Pack Jr. lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Shaughnessy dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rodriguez ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ishikawa lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mendoza dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Wynn 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Becerra 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hudson 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Larson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Branch ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Borba 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Black rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Livingston ph-p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Pendergrass cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Totals
|30
|2
|5
|2
|
|Totals
|30
|0
|4
|0
|
E_Tinney, Black. 2B_Phelps (11). RBI_Phelps (59), Lujo (49).
|Georgia
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
|Texas
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Georgia
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Byrd W
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Vigue
|4
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|Texas
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cozart
|3
|1/3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|6
|Harrison L
|5
|2/3
|2
|1
|1
|4
|11
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