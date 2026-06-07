Gary Sánchez hits first homer since April 14, Brewers complete sweep of Rockies with 12-4 win

DENVER (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered for the first time since April 14 as part of a seven-run sixth inning,…

DENVER (AP) — Gary Sánchez homered for the first time since April 14 as part of a seven-run sixth inning, rookie Shane Drohan pitched efficiently into the seventh and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Colorado Rockies 12-4 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.

The Brewers finished with 10 extra-base hits. That included two triples (one by Andrew Vaughn, his first since 2024), seven doubles (two each from Jackson Chourio and Garrett Mitchell) and Sánchez’s sixth homer of the season.

Milwaukee’s eruption in the sixth turned a 3-1 deficit into a comfortable cushion. The Brewers had the first seven batters in the decisive inning reach base before an out was recorded. Sánchez had the big blow with a two-run shot. He nearly went deep again in the seventh, but the wind kept it in the yard.

Drohan (3-1) turned in his longest stint of the season, going 6 1/3 innings and allowing three runs. He threw an economical 83 pitches.

The Rockies’ fourth straight loss spoiled a memorable moment for Rockies lefty and Denver native Kyle Freeland, who became the franchise’s all-time leader in innings pitched. Freeland broke the mark belonging to sinkerballer Aaron Cook in the fifth.

Freeland went five innings — he now has 1,313 1/3 for his career — and surrendered three runs. Rockies reliever Jaden Hill (0-2) allowed five runs and recorded only one out.

The sun played a factor in the first when Brewers second baseman Brice Turang lost track of Willi Castro’s high fly and shielded his head as the ball fell in for a hit. Castro scored on Ezequiel Tovar’s double to center during the two-run inning.

Up Next

Brewers: Begin a three-game series in Las Vegas against the Athletics on Monday. Lefty Kyle Harrison (7-1, 1.57) is slated to start the first game.

Rockies: Open a three-game series with the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.

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